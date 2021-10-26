Ed Sheeran Delights Watch Fans With New A. Lange & Söhne Pickup

Despite being one of the most successful musicians on the planet – and arguably of all time – Ed Sheeran is a fairly understated sort of bloke.

He’s really only got two vices: tattoos and watches. Thankfully, his taste in the latter is far better than his taste in the former. Have you seen his arms? He looks like a graffitied outhouse… Anyway, we digress. The 30-year-old Englishman has a real taste for haute horlogerie, and has amassed a rather impressive collection of timepieces over the years.

His latest pickup might just be the most impressive, however – not because it’s the most expensive (although it’s hardly cheap), but because it really demonstrates just how much of a connoisseur he is.

Hours ago, Sheeran uploaded a YouTube video premiering a new song, First Times (how appropriate), where he can be seen embracing his wife, Cherry Seaborn, with an A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk perched on his wrist. A real watch nerd’s watch and an exquisite piece of engineering, Sheeran proves he’s a cut above the rest by choosing this bad boy.

In case you’re not familiar with the brand, A. Lange & Söhne is one of the most unique watchmakers on the planet. Founded by Ferdinand Adolph Lange in Glashütte, Germany in 1845, Lange has a long history of producing some of the most refined, complicated and stylish timepieces in horological history. They’re often called ‘the German Patek Philippe‘ – a reflection on how prestigious and exclusive their watches are.

First introduced in 2009, the Zeitwerk is one of Lange’s most interesting models and a deceptively complex watch. The first mechanical wristwatch to display the time digitally with jumping numerals, the Zeitwerk shocked the watch world when it came out. It requires an enormous amount of energy and precision to move such large numeral dials: the Caliber L043.1 movement that underpins the Zeitwerk is widely considered not only one of the most technologically impressive movements on the planet but also one of the most beautiful.

Sheeran’s model is the original 2009 release and is crafted from white gold. Retailing for AU$117,900, it’s not cheap (no Lange is) – but you don’t buy a Lange to flex on other members of the 1%. No, you buy a Lange because you’re a die-hard watch nut, or you want to impress die-hard watch nuts.

We’re impressed. We can’t imagine any other artist who regularly tops the Billboard 100 rocking a Lange…

