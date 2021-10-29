Get The Same Shoes As James Bond For Only $160

Sperry, founded in 1935, introduced the first boat shoe to the world after founder, Paul A. Sperry slipped on the deck of his boat, fell overboard, and became driven to develop a non-slip shoe. Now famous for the creation of the boat shoe, Sperry is dedicated to crafting the tools for life’s memorable experiences — on, off, and by the water.

Sperry’s Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston Boat Shoe is an extremely sophisticated yet comfortable shoe that just happens to be the shoe of choice for one Mr James Bond. Yes, that’s right, Sperry’s shoe features in the latest Bond flick, No Time To Die; Daniel Craig sports them during the Caribbean scenes.

If you want to take style cues from Bond himself – and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? – you can get yourself a pair of the Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston’s for only $159.95!

Plus, these shoes are not only stylish; they also feature a genuine hand-sewn moccasin construction that conforms to your foot for durable, broken-in comfort, shock-absorbing heel cups & Ortholite insoles for added stability, and an extra memory foam layer for ultimate cushioning.

The Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston Boat Shoes are available in three striking colours, although if you want the same as James Bond’s, you’ll need to go for the Tan.

Why buy the Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Rivingston Boat Shoe?

Daniel Craig wears them as James Bond in No Time To Die



Extremely sophisticated and versatile



Incredibly comfortable and supportive

$159.00 – Buy from Sperry