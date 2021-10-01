Lenny Kravitz Accidentally Reveals The Secret To His Six Pack Abs

Despite damning evidence discovered by German bodybuilder and literal muscle mountain Jo Lindner that suggests women don’t really care if you have six-pack abs or not as a mark of attractiveness, they’re still a defining feature that many men crave. But, as anyone who steps into a gym should know, the majority of the work is performed in the kitchen. You can sit-up, plank and mountain climb all you want, but unless you shed your belly fat, your glistening torso will never see the light of day.

With various nutritional diets and fads, including the keto diet and intermittent fasting, coming with their evidence to suggest they can indeed help you rid yourself of unwanted fat, making these dietary changes can sometimes be easier said than done. One man, however, has just shown us an incredibly simple change we can make that could hold the key to saying bye-bye to belly fat forever.

Case in point: Lenny Kravitz. The 57-year-old American rock and blues musician can often fly under the radar as a source of fitness inspiration – he doesn’t exactly post constant workouts to his social accounts in the same vein as Salt Bae, for example – but some recent images posted to his Instagram prove he’s not letting age get the better of him. Following an image he posted of himself earlier this year, showing off his insane torso in all its glory – and inferring he’s put himself onto a vegan diet – Lenny has posted another image, with abs more defined than Ellen DeGeneres’ wrinkles on a high-definition TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

Magic Mike star and fellow owner of an enviable rig, Channing Tatum, was quick to comment on the picture, “Good god man! What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

Lenny’s response? “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

But, while the image in question may initially have you gawking at your screen, upon closer inspection, Lenny also appears to have revealed one of the secrets to his cheese grating success: coffee.

Coffee contains caffeine, and it’s this that can provide myriad benefits to your entire workout regime. As Muscleandfitness.com says, caffeine gives you an energy boost, so when taken before you go to the gym, it can give you extra energy to work harder. It is also claimed to help increase your strength, as researchers believe it can help to minimise pain associated with anaerobic training, furthering to help you improve upon previous workout sessions.

Secondly, Moka pot coffee – sans milk – has virtually zero calories. So, while it gives you an extra pop of energy to perform, it does so without piling on any unwanted fat. In fact, it can have quite the opposite effect, as it’s claimed to help kick your central nervous system into overdrive, which can then help to burn any fat you already have stored.

Of course, drinking black coffee alone won’t gift you a set of washboard abs, you will still need to perform a variety of core workouts to build up their size – just don’t expect changes to happen overnight – but ditching oat, soy or regular milk in favour of a bitter cuppa Joe certainly won’t do any harm.

Read Next