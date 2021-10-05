Nick Jonas Does His Best ‘Squid Game’ Impression With NYC Tracksuit Fit

Over the last eighteen months, while we’ve all been bunkering down at home avoiding The Spicy Cough, we’ve seen a number of Netflix shows become huge international phenomena.

First, it was Tiger King, the improbable murder-mystery documentary about a larger-than-life exotic animal dealer. Then, we had Bridgerton, the Downton Abbey-esque romantic drama about Regency-era London debutantes. Now, it’s Squid Game: a Korean survival horror thriller that’s made waves for its nail-biting action and biting social commentary on South Korean society.

With Halloween just around the corner, you can bet your bottom dollar you’ll see plenty of kids wearing the show’s iconic pink hazmat suits and green tracksuits… But it seems one celebrity has got ahead of the curve.

Nick Jonas, the youngest Jonas Brother and normally the most fashion-foward of the three, was spotted out and about in New York City late last week wearing a tracksuit jacket that immediately brings to mind the ghoulish uniform Squid Games‘ unfortunate contestants are forced to wear during the murderous eponymous tournament.

Jonas rounded off the look with some pinstriped pants (which gave off more ‘baseball coach’ vibes than Squid Game vibes), as well as a watch that Squid Games’ contestants could only dream of being able to afford: his rose gold Richard Mille RM11-01 Automatic Flyback Chronograph “Roberto Mancini”.

Of course, it’s unlikely that Jonas was thinking about Squid Game when he got dressed that morning, but the resemblance is uncanny. Sure, the colour’s off, but the white name badge stripe, high collar and thick white piping are very similar to the tracksuits seen in the show.

The Jonas Brothers are currently performing around the United States on their ‘Remember This’ tour, with their next show scheduled for later today in Holmdel, New Jersey – a town close to New York City. The tour, which has already crisscrossed across most of the United States, finishes up in December. We doubt the boys have had much time to Netflix binge, but if they do get a moment, we’d highly recommend they check out Squid Game.

If only so that they don’t continue dressing like the characters…

