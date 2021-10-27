Queensland Porsche Owner Takes Prize For Weirdest Carsales Photography Ever

We’ve come across a lot of weird and wacky online car classified listings here at DMARGE.

From Holden-swapped ‘bogan’ G-Wagens to the world’s oldest Ferrari barn find and even a Bentley limo with hidden grenade launchers owned by the former Emir of Qatar, the Land Down Under is home to some truly strange and wonderful vehicles. This listing for a vintage Porsche 911 in Brisbane easily ranks among the strangest we’ve encountered – but for once, it’s not really because of the car.

As vintage car expert and friend of DMARGE Car Rave puts it, “there is nothing particularly special about this Porsche 964 C2 Cabriolet, other than the fact the owner claims it to be the best in the country. Which makes the selection of classified photos all the more perplexing.”

“25 photos of the car seemingly dry humping a small hill in a residential park. No interior shots. No engine bay shots. No close ups. Just hill flex.”

We’ve seen some dodgy photos on car listings in our time (seriously, it’s often like the value of the car is inversely proportional to the quality of the photos when it comes to online classifieds) but this Stuttgart stunner truly takes the cake. What was the owner thinking?

It’s a shame because the car itself seems to be in pretty mint condition. Let this be a cautionary tale, would-be car sellers: make sure you have decent photos on your listing, otherwise you’re just shooting yourself in the foot.

RELATED: The Used Car Market Is A ‘Wild West’ Right Now. Here’s How To Avoid Getting Swindled

Produced from 1989 to 1993, the 964 was the first major update the 911 received, and is widely considered one of the best generations of 911 ever made. This 1990 example, a rear-wheel drive convertible, features a 3.6L air-cooled, naturally aspirated flat-six engine good which back in the day did 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, a figure that remains impressive even today.

With only 100,000kms on the clock and in completely original spec, it’s easily worth the $149,000 the seller’s demanding… But we reckon if they’d actually taken some better photos, they could have added a few extra thousand to the price. Check out this flex-tacular 911 on Carsales here.

Read Next