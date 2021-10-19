Prince William Goes Full Bond Villain With ‘Evil’ Tuxedo

Seems like everyone’s gone a bit James Bond mad at the moment.

After a number of delays thanks to The Spicy Cough, No Time to Die – the hotly-anticipated 25th James Bond film and actor Daniel Craig’s last stint as the famous fictional spy – has finally hit cinemas around the world. Naturally, the world’s gripped in a bit of ‘Bond fever’, and it’s not hard to understand why: after the nightmare that’s been the last eighteen months, indulging in a bit of escapism into James Bond’s glamorous world is a tantalising prospect. The guns, the suits, the watches, the cars…

It seems not even the British Royal Family is immune. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – who indeed was one of the highest-profile attendees at the film’s London launch in late September – seems to have been sartorially inspired by 007’s glamorous filmic universe. But he’s not trying to be Bond, far from it. It looks like he’s trying to be a Bond villain.

On the red carpet for the 2021 Earthshot Prize, a charitable initiative he founded last year to find solutions to climate change (the perfect cover for someone with sinister intents), William looked positively evil in a dark green velvet tuxedo and turtleneck look. You’d be tempted to call him Blofeld, thanks to his receding hairline, but actually he rather resembles Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin from No Time to Die. No spoilers, though.

It’s a devilishly good look. William’s not normally known for being a style icon (unlike his father Charles or even his brother Harry), but we have to say that the second in line to the throne absolutely hit it out of the park with this outfit. The fact that it’s a bit menacing; a bit alternative is actually very cool.

His outfit might scream Bond villain but his choice in watch is much more heroic: a quartz OMEGA Seamaster Professional Diver 300M. Pierce Brosnan as James Bond wore this exact model in 1995’s GoldenEye, but this watch has a far more special meaning for the royal. William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, gifted him the watch in his teenage years, and he’s worn it ever since.

