International Qantas Flights Will Restart Ahead Of Schedule

International Qantas flights (from Sydney only) will start ahead of schedule to Fiji, Phuket, Bangkok, Singapore and Johannesburg.

Qantas is also planning to launch a new route from Sydney to Delhi before Christmas (the first commercial flights for Qantas between Australia and India in almost a decade), and is taking two A380s out of storage and putting them back into service earlier than anticipated.

Qantas announced all this on Friday morning. It comes after NSW premier Dominic Perrottet’s recent announcement that from November the 1st fully vaccinated travallers will not need to quarantine when entering NSW – a change Qantas says “significantly increases travel demand.”

Other key changes, according to Qantas, are that all Australian-based Qantas and Jetstar employees will be able to return to work in early December, and there will be more Points Planes for frequent flyers.

Qantas announced, too, that Boeing is set to accelerate the delivery of three brand new 787 Dreamliners, which have been in storage for most of the pandemic.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said: “This 20 months is probably the darkest period is probably the darkest period in Qantas 100 year history. But there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He also said: “Australians rolling up their sleeves means our planes and our people are getting back to work much earlier than we expected.”

“This is the best news we’ve had in almost two years and it will make a massive difference to thousands of our people who finally get to fly again.”

“We know that Australians are keen to get overseas and see friends and family or have a long awaited holiday, so bringing forward the restart of flights to these popular international destinations will give customers even more options to travel this summer.”

To read more about the changes, as well as Qantas’ upcoming flights to London and the USA, head on over to Qantas.

