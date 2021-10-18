Scott Disick’s Car Collection Proves The World Is Unfair

Scott Disick is one of those celebrities who just thrives off negative attention.

The 38-year-old television personality and businessman, who blew into the public eye after appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians during his relationship with eldest daughter Kourtney, is a cad. But he knows he’s a cad, and he’s turned it into a business proposition: he even has a clothing label named Talentless. Gotta give him kudos for that at least.

But even his most ardent supporters would find his enormous car collection hard to justify. It’s hard to figure out exactly what Disick’s net worth is but if the man’s car collection is anything to go by, he’s doing alright for himself.

Last week, Scott shared a cheeky shot of his driveway on Instagram, which is the most complete picture fans have got so far of his automotive treasure trove. Visible in the candid shot are expensive rides such as a McLaren P1, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Lamborghini Urus – plus two Ferraris, a 488 GTB and a 812 Superfast. That’s several million dollars of cars right there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

What’s interesting about Disick is that he has a real penchant for wrapping his cars in vinyl in order to play around with different colours and effects, regularly enlisting the services of RDBLA – the West Coast Customs of vehicle wrapping. His most outrageous wrap has to be what he’s done to his Cullinan: not only covering the huge British SUV in a meteorite metal effect wrap but even replacing the famous ‘Spirit of Ecstacy’ hood ornament with a crystal glass version. Now that’s extra.

RELATED: Rappers Anger Car Fans Everywhere With Brutal Rolls-Royce Stunt

We can hear you asking, ‘why should we give a sh*t about Scott Disick and his car collection? Isn’t just evidence that the world is unfair?’ Firstly, it’s just that attitude that he thrives off of and leads to his success. Secondly, if anything, this should inspire you. If Scott Disick – a ‘talentless’ man with a squeaky voice and unfortunate face – can make so much money and buy so many cars, maybe you can, too. I mean, Khloé and Kendall are both single…

Check out the rest of his outlandish car collection below.

Read Next