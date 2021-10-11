Australia Just Missed Out On A Big Singapore Travel Update

Singapore Airlines expanded its quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) network to 14 cities on Saturday. Additional points are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This news comes as Singapore widened its vaccinated travel lane arrangements to include Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

These are on top of the existing vaccinated travel lane arrangements with Brunei and Germany, which began in September 2021.

Singapore Airlines has announced it will operate vaccinated travel services from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, and Rome starting from the 19th of October 2021.

Singapore Airlines’ vaccinated travel lane services from Seoul will begin on the 16th of November 2021. Currently, Singapore Airlines operates vaccinated travel lane services from Bandar Seri Begawan, Frankfurt, and Munich.

Scoot, SIA’s sister airline, is set to operate vaccinated travel lane flights from Berlin from the 20th of October 2021.

Singapore Airlines also announced: “Multi-city itineraries within VTL (vaccinated travel lane) countries are allowed if customers meet the 14-day travel history requirement, which includes transit countries. For example, a traveller may fly from Singapore to Paris, and then Paris to Amsterdam, and still be eligible for the VTL flight from Amsterdam to Singapore.”

However, the airline added, “a customer who flies from Singapore to Los Angeles via Tokyo will not be eligible for SIA’s non-stop VTL flight from Los Angeles if the stay in Los Angeles is less than 14 days. Customers travelling on the VTL flights can also enjoy fuss-free transfers via Singapore Changi Airport to 59 destinations within the SIA Group network.”

Watch travellers celebrate the opening of Singapore’s VTL in the video below.

It is imperative that all Singapore Airlines customers make sure that they are eligible for Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane arrangements before their flights.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines said of the change: “Singapore’s expansion of the VTL arrangements to 11 countries is great news for our customers, who can now reunite with their loved ones more easily or finally go on that overseas holiday.”

He added: “The SIA Group supports all measures to reopen Singapore to quarantine-free international travel. This will enable the safe and gradual recovery of Changi Airport as a major air hub, backed by rising vaccination rates and confidence in the robust health and safety measures across the end-to-end customer journey.”

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has connected Australia to the world since 1967 and has continued to keep Australians moving about the globe (the ones that had exemptions to travel anyway) during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing customers to undertake essential travel and those needing to return home to do so in a COVID-safe manner.

Singapore Airlines is currently operating limited services from Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney to Singapore, connecting to 67 destinations around the world with the support of low-cost carrier, Scoot. At the time of writing we are still waiting to be added to the vaccinated travel lane list.

