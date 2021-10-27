These $99 Chinos Are A Stylish Must Have

Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping. They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists.

While the brand has since expanded into producing most men’s clothing – tees, shirts, shorts, blazers, swimwear, etc. – Bonobos has kept their curved waistband design in all of their bottoms, including their Stretch Washed Chino 2.0, which has just dropped.

These chinos are an upgraded version of Bonobos’ best selling Stretch Washed Chino and are crafted with 4-way stretch cotton and now feature non-iron wrinkle-resistant technology & a secure zip pocket. Available in seven different colours, the Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 is a serious must-have; especially considering they’re only $99!

Why buy the Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0?

Wrinkle-resistant fabric = no ironing



4-way stretch for comfort



Curved waistband for a perfect fit



Great selection of colours available

$99.00 – Buy from Bonobos