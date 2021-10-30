‘F*ckbois & Trust Fund Bartenders’: The Sydney Men Women Are Sick Of Dating

Dating is a minefield. Dating in Sydney, Australia, however, is a whole ‘other kettle of fish. Put simply, the city is full of f*ckbois. This has been proven time and time again, with some of the most recent evidence coming from TikTok user Abby Elizabeth, who made others aware of some messages she’d received on dating apps, which included the classic “I won’t tell my girlfriend.”

It’s enough to make the nice guys out there embarrassed (if they weren’t already living in a permanent state of embarrassment).

To offer perhaps a little bit of justification – if it is indeed possible – the dating scene in Sydney has been turned upside down since the arrival of The Spicy Cough, with virtually all singles being required to virtually forego any chance of finding love, and simply try and enjoy the alone time.

The positives from this are that single Australians have used the time to decide what it is they want from a partner, as well as realising life is too short, and that it’s now time to do things in the bedroom that would otherwise be considered taboo.

But the f*ckboi could actually be more of an umbrella term, as opposed to singling out a specific type of Sydney man, as another TikTok video series proves. The videos come courtesy of @racyinaus, or Rachel in Australia, an American expat who now resides Down Under.

In an ongoing series of videos, she describes typical Sydney men women are likely to encounter on their dating travels, none of whom seem like boyfriend or even husband material. We presume her videos are based on personal experience.

If you’re a single woman living in Sydney and reading this, we guarantee you’ll be able to relate to some, if not all of the videos Rachel has posted thus far.

Check out Rachel’s observations of single Sydney men in the video below

She says “the first guy you’ll go out with is a guy that works in ‘commercial real estate’, on the first date he’s going to buy you both a pitcher of something, and he’s going to pick an outside table because he’ll spend the whole time vaping.”

She goes on to reveal another type of Sydney man, “a mid-20s bartender, who somehow manages to live in a ridiculous penthouse in Vaucluse.” Other Sydney singletons that women can expect to meet up with include the “Irish guy who lives in Bondi, with some kind of butt tattoo he really regrets but whips it out the second you ask what it is.” He will also have the “quintessential Irish haircut”, which can be likened to those seen in Peaky Blinders.

We won’t spell out in detail all of the various Sydney stereotypes Rachel lists off, we’ll leave you to enjoy watching the video above. What her videos do bring to light, however, is the fact that these stereotypes do still exist, and that there’s no mention whatsoever of the ‘nice guy’.

A long-held cliché says that ‘nice guys finish last’. DMARGE has previously reported on the story of dating advice columnist and podcaster Jana Hocking, who always found herself going on dates with ‘bad boys’. But an unexpected visit to the hospital, where she was looked after by a rather attentive male doctor, changed her perspective.

“As someone who has always been the ‘fixer’ as opposed to the one that needs fixing, I took away from this scary hospital moment a new outlook on the ‘good guy.’ Turns out he can be actually pretty darn sexy,” she said.

Sexologist and relationship expert Dr Nikki Goldstein has also previously told DMARGE that nice guys may finally get their chance to shine in a post-Covid world,

“COVID has changed how we date. We have gone from the hookup era to the relationship era. People are wondering when they can get out and travel again and if lockdowns will be the new norm.”

“So, they are also assessing who they want to be locked down with. People don’t necessarily want a bad guy but a guy that will be with them through the hard times and support them through a pandemic… The good guy.”

Of course, unless you make it plain as day that you’re a piece of sh*t in your profile, a woman is unlikely to know whether you’re a good or a bad guy. But let Rachel’s TikTok videos be a warning that women are cottoning on to the predictable games you play.

