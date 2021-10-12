Who Will Be The Next James Bond? The Field Just Narrowed Even Further

Idris Elba has announced he definitely, positively won’t be the next actor to take over the reigns as British secret agent James Bond.

According to The Rolling Stone, Elba made the announcement at the opening gala of the London Film Festival on Wednesday 6th October 2021. But, while it may be a blow to fans of the Luther star, the question still remains, who will be next to play Bond?

The Internet loves a rumour mill, and it seems every man and his dog has an opinion as to who is next going to portray James Bond following Daniel Craig’s departure. The British actor revealed No Time To Die, the latest instalment in the James Bond franchise that *finally* saw its release, having been disrupted multiple times by the global pandemic, would be his last.

Ever since that announcement – in fact, even before No Time To Die was released, many predicted it would be the last time we’d see Daniel Craig take on the role – the rumour mill has been in overdrive, with a plethora of names being thrown into the ring, and bookmakers taking bets, in relation to who will now play the British secret agent.

Of course, it can bring up the question, why does it matter? Do we really not have anything better to be doing with our lives than discussing who will be the next actor to don a suit, take delivery of an Aston Martin and holster a Waltham PPK?

While it may be perfectly acceptable for all of us to have our favourite Bond, and we’re sure we can all agree Craig has done the character a fabulous service, despite receiving some negativity upon his casting for being a ‘Blond Bond,’ whoever next straps an Omega to his wrist will no doubt do the character justice (so long as they take Craig’s advice and “don’t fuck it up”).

Now that Idris has removed himself from the speculative lineup, other names that have been regularly mentioned include Tom Hardy, Damien Lewis, Richard Madden, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and James Norton.

We image it will be some time before the new James Bond star is announced, as the crew involved with the productions will be riding the wave of No Time To Die.

It’s also worth noting Idris Elba did not rule out playing 007 in the future. He just said he wouldn’t be next up.

Read Next