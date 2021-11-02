Forget COVID-19: This Is What Scares Australians About Travel

Australia’s international borders may now finally be open, and interstate borders may finally be opening (imagine reading that sentence 5 years ago…), but that doesn’t mean everyone is ready to travel.

A travel sentiments survey of 1,000 Australians, following the government’s announcement to reopen borders, shows many Australians remain fearful of overseas travel.

The survey was conducted by Savvy.com.au – a website that calls itself, “a one-stop financial partner for a range of products such as car loans, bike loans, marine and much more.”

The headline finding of the study is that 2/3 Australians (of those in the study) are “positive” about the border reopening. It wasn’t all good feelings though. The survey found quite a lot of anxiety in Australians about how the new policies designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 would impact their next trip overseas.

47% of Australians said they were worried about being stranded – more so than catching COVID-19. That’s a big one. 64% said they would be uncomfortable boarding a flight with unvaccinated passengers. 4 in 5 said “international travel COVID-19 policy will influence destination choice.”

Cost is another factor on Australians minds at the moment. PCR tests, at present, add quite a cost to any trip overseas, especially if you plan on going to multiple destinations.

On top of that, 36% said they were “not confident” quarantine changes (for instance, the removal of the need to quarantine in NSW for fully vaccinated travellers) will maintain safety after travel resumes.

The survey also found N.Z and the Pacific was the top travel destination ahead of Asia and the E.U.

Savvy Managing Director Bill Tsouvalas said of the findings: “There is an appetite to travel and a lot of people have had two years to save up for a trip. Seeing as the upper end of spending is still quite small, with only two percent saying they’d spend over $20,000, this may indicate nervousness in going on holiday for extended periods.”

“But overwhelmingly, Australians are eager to travel once again. They’ve been waiting a long time.”

