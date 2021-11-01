You Can Hate Ben Simmons, But You Can’t Hate His New $2 Million Porsche

Ben Simmons isn’t doing himself many favours right now.

Once the golden child of Australian basketball, the 25-year-old Melburnian is now one of basketball’s most maligned figures. First, he chose not to play for his country at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, choosing instead to focus on ‘skill development’ after his lacklustre performance for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021 NBA playoff.

Now, he’s attracted criticism for his decision to try and leave the 76ers despite four years left on his contract – the star deliberately phoning it in during practice sessions and even putting his US$3.6 million Philadelphia mansion on the market. His behaviour isn’t endearing him to anyone right now… But at least he’s got good taste in cars.

Earlier in September, Simmons added yet another high-end automobile to his already expansive collection: a Porsche 918 Spyder. While it might not be the most career-savvy move to drop over $2 million on a rare and exotic car whilst your performance has been lacking, choosing a 918 shows his taste isn’t lacking, at least.

A similar Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package to Simmons’. This car has a tan leather interior, Simmons’ has a black leather interior (with lime green highlights). Image: RM Sotheby’s

The 918 is an incredibly unusual and rare car. A plug-in hybrid convertible powered by a 4.6L V8 in conjunction with two electric motors, it makes 652kW and 1,280Nm of torque, and was independently verified by Car and Driver of doing 0-60mph in a blistering 2.1sec. This makes it one of the fastest cars on the planet, and indeed it used to be the fastest until the Tesla Model S Plaid broke its record earlier this year.

Simmons’ model also features the desirable ‘Weissach Package’, an optional weight-saving and aerodynamics package that includes distinct magnesium wheels and an extended rear diffuser; replacing the roof and other body components with carbon fibre parts, and interior parts covered in Alcantara instead of leather (although Simmons’ seems to have a standard leather interior).

Porsche only made nine hundred and eighteen 918s between 2013 and 2015, and their headline-snatching performance means they’re hard to come by, not only because they’re in demand but because that insane speed has meant more than a few have seen an untimely demise. They originally retailed for US$845,000 but prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

Simmons isn’t the only NBA player to own a 918, either. LeBron James also owns one, although LeBron’s doesn’t have the same Weissach Package that Simmons’ one does. So yes, criticise Simmons all you like, but you can’t criticise his choice in wheels.

Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid beat the Porsche 918 Spyder’s 0-60 time below.

The 918 isn’t the only expensive car in Simmons’ garage – far from it. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ also owns two Ferrari 488s (a Spider and a Pista), a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Shelby F-150 Super Snake, among other luxe rides.

He even bought his brother a brand-new Audi SQ8 SUV as a birthday present earlier this year. Must be nice.

