Bonobos’ Black Friday 2021 Sales Are Here At Last

23 November 2021 by

Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping.

They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists. Bonobos then expanded into producing awesome shirts, suits, swimwear; you name a piece of men’s clothing, they do it!

If you’re thinking of getting some of Bonobos’ seriously stylish and well-made clothing, now is the time to do it because you’ll save yourself some serious cash thanks to their Black Friday deals!

Bonobos has kicked off their Black Friday sales early and are currently offering 30% off sitewide when you enter the code ‘friday30’ at the checkout. This sale will run up until the 28th of November 2021, but you better get in quick as some of their cool products are already starting to sell out.

