Chris Pine Makes Up For Bad Taste In Footwear With Rare Vintage Porsche

Hollywood, home to many of the world’s biggest celebrities, is home to some of the rarest and most expensive car collections on the planet. But Chris Pine might just have one of the best.

The 41-year-old star, best known for playing James T. Kirk in the most recent Star Trek films and Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman franchise, has a truly diverse garage: from vintage station wagons like his Jeep Grand Wagoneer to modern supercars like his Audi R8, the man has exceptional taste.

He’s got a thing for old Porsches in particular, though – and his pride and joy is his piano black Porsche 356 Speedster. It’s an exceptional car and a delight to see whenever he takes it for a spin around Los Angeles.

Sadly, his taste in footwear perhaps isn’t quite as ‘patrician’ as his taste in cars. Pine was spotted going for a coffee run late last week in his vintage convertible wearing a pair of white Birkenstocks that were more Cheech & Chong than Captain Kirk. We’ll give him a pass, though.

L-R: Pine waves at the paparazzi during his coffee run last week, and a 2017 photo of his Porsche 356 that gives us a better look at the car. Images: Backgrid

Produced from 1948 to 1965, the Porsche 356 was the legendary carmaker’s first production model and one of the most respected sports cars of the day. Powered by an evolution of the Volkswagen Beetle’s flat-four engine and sharing many components with the People’s Car that founder Ferdinand Porsche pioneered before WWII, the 356 was light, nimble and exceptionally refined – a true automotive icon.

Pine’s appears to be a relatively early 356 ‘A’ model: later B and C models featured a more prominent hood element and a wider stance that closely resembles the famous 911, the 356’s successor. Coincidentally, Pine also owns a classic 911, in forest green.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Star Celebrates Success With Beautiful Vintage Porsche Pickup

Next year, Pine will be back on movie screens in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde. He’s also set to star in Dungeons & Dragons, a Netflix film based on the classic role-playing game of the same name. Roll for initiative…

Read Next