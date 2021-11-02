‘I’ll Be Back’: Conor McGregor Returns To Training With Huge Claim

Much of what separates those who are hyper-successful and those who aren’t, is whether or not you’re able to get over mental barriers. If you tell yourself you can do anything, then chances are you’re going to make far more progress than someone who constantly asks themselves “what’s the point?”.

A prime example of how overcoming mental blockages can see you back to your winning ways comes from Conor McGregor. The Irish MMA fighter suffered a horrendous leg break during the first round of his most recent fight with Dustin Poirier on July 10 2021. He fractured his tibia and fibula.

Many believed it signalled the end of McGregor’s career, but we can all agree the face of UFC has an undeniable fighting spirit and competitive edge, and so we shouldn’t be surprised to see him make a return. And, while he’s perhaps not quite in a fighting fit state right now, he recently hit the pads for the first time since his surgery – and made a huge claim in the process, which he shared with fans.

Seemingly unbothered by an injury that some others would have taken as a sign to hang up the gloves, Conor confidently claimed “I’ll be back, b*****s!”, while also thanking his “doctors and my team for getting me this far so soon after surgery!” in the caption of a recent Instagram video.

“There is work to be done but doing work is what I’m known for. “

In a separate video, also showing him sparring with his coach, Conor adds, “2 more months I am able to kick, grapple and run again. Ecstatic and grateful at my position current.”

“8 weeks left this calendar year. Perfect to get a head start on 22’. You think a broke[n] bone stop me?”

In one of the videos, Conor also makes a rather huge claim. He says, “Strap yourselves in for the greatest comeback in sports history!”

We have to give McGregor credit. Just over three months after his ankle break, he’s back on his feet and back into training. According to MMAFighting.com McGregor underwent a three-hour surgery the day after he broke himself, with Dr Neal ElAttrache, who had previously performed an ACL replacement on the fighter’s knee in 2013.

Conor has sustained damage to both the tibia and fibula in his leg, which meant he had to have “an intramedullary rod inserted in the tibia with screws and plates attached to the fibula, to stabilise the leg.”

Whether he’ll be back to his winning ways upon his return to the octagon, remains to be seen.

Read Next