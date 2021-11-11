Daniel Ricciardo Shocks America With $410,000 Patek Philippe Watch

Daniel Ricciardo is on a high right now.

The affable Australian Formula 1 star has been having an unexpectedly brilliant 2021. While his performance on track has been a little inconsistent with his move to new team McLaren (which is to be expected), the Perth boy delighted fans by taking home first place at the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren’s first win in almost a decade.

As a reward, he got to drive his hero Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 No. 3 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR ahead of the United States Grand Prix earlier in October – a dream come true for the Perth boy. He’s also been living it up whilst in North America, enjoying lavish Halloween parties with mates and even appearing on an episode of the final season of Ellen.

Looks like experiences aren’t the only valuable things Riccarido’s been collecting lately, either. It was hard to miss the expensive Patek Philippe that Daniel Ricciardo wore whilst chatting with the talk show host: an uncharacteristically lavish piece that’ll set you back around AU$410,000.

Part of the Grand Complications collection, arguably the most prestigious collection in all of watchmaking, Ricciardo’s new piece of wrist candy features both a chronograph and a perpetual calendar, with a leap year and day/night indicator. Chronographs and racing drivers go together like strawberries and cream, but this is a pretty luxe racing tool.

On top of that, its bezel and lugs are set with 58 baguette-cut diamonds, with another 22 diamonds set in its foldover clasp, plus a diamond instead of a 12 o’clock marker. Oh, and it’s made out of platinum. Guess Ricciardo’s putting that new McLaren salary to good use…

This isn’t the only expensive Patek that Ricciardo owns. He’s also been spotted wearing a rose gold Nautilus Chronograph, too (which seems to be a favourite piece amongst F1 drivers).

What’s interesting is that McLaren actually has a sponsorship deal with another prestigious watchmaker, Richard Mille – so Ricciardo normally wears one of their watches when he’s on the clock, so to speak. When he’s off-duty, however, he can wear what he likes. Which seems to be Pateks.

Check out some of the other ‘off-duty’ watches F1 drivers wear below.

The 2021 Formula One World Championship has only four races to go, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (Ricciardo’s former teammate) currently ahead in the driver’s championship with 312.5 points to reigning World Champion, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, and his 293.5 points.

Next up is the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos this weekend, and then Qatar Grand Prix on the weekend after that. Ricciardo and McLaren will be looking to regain their 3rd place position in the constructor’s championship after slipping behind Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend.

