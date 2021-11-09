Daniel Ricciardo’s Yearbook Photo Was A Sign He Was Destined To Dominate Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most exciting talents in recent Formula One history.

The affable Perth boy is one of the most successful Australian F1 drivers of all time, having won 8 Grands Prix and amassed a whopping 1264 career points over his decade in the highest tier of international motorsport. He’s had a somewhat rough run of it in recent years but he’s seen a return to his winning ways with his glorious victory at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year after joining McLaren at the start of 2021.

Beyond his racing record, he’s undoubtedly one of F1’s biggest and most bankable stars. Known for his charisma and great sense of humour (as well as introducing the shoey to the world stage), he’s a refreshing change of pace to the stuffy brusqueness or diva behaviour many other top-tier athletes are known for. He’s a great ambassador for Australia as well as F1.

You’d be tempted to say something along the lines of ‘who could have guessed that this lanky Italian-Australian would become such a star’, or some other hackneyed tripe like that. But really, the signs of Riccardo’s greatness were always there. Just take one look at his hilarious Year 12 yearbook entry.

The best of both worlds. Image: Pinterest

This photo tells us a few things. Firstly, it tells us that he’s always had that huge smile and great sense of humour. It also tells us that the glow up is real – it’s hard to think that this awkward-looking schoolboy would end up as one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet.

More importantly, it also demonstrates how Ricciardo’s always had the crucial aspect all athletes need to succeed: confidence. Ricciardo’s more affable than most top-tier athletes but make no mistake, he’s an incredibly assertive, confident, competitive dude who’d do anything to succeed. You need that killer instinct in F1.

Indeed, that’s why Ricciardo’s known as ‘The Honey Badger’ – as the man himself puts it, “it’s supposed to be the most fearless animal in the animal kingdom… he seems quite cute and cuddly, but as soon as someone crosses his territory in a way he doesn’t like, he turns into a bit of a savage and he’ll go after anything – tigers, pythons – he turns very quickly, but he’s a good guy.”

Ricciardo likes to joke around about how big his ego is – just check out his interaction with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. below – but the reality is that his confidence is an important part of what makes him such a good driver. There’s a truth to all the horseplay.

The other thing that interaction with Sainz demonstrates is mind games and competition aside, other drivers respect Ricciardo, who has an easy rapport with everyone on the grid. He’s a good sportsman and fair competitor, and that’s what makes him such a legend.

The 2021 Formula One World Championship has only four races to go, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (Ricciardo’s former teammate) currently ahead in the driver’s championship with 312.5 points to reigning World Champion, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, and his 293.5 points.

Next up is the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos this weekend, and then Qatar Grand Prix on the weekend after that. Ricciardo and McLaren will be looking to regain their 3rd place position in the constructor’s championship after slipping behind Ferrari at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend.

