Everlane Black Friday 2021 Deals Have Landed

Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.

Everlane has marked down a huge range of clothing and accessories to extremely generous prices for Black Friday. They’ve slashed up to 40% off and you’ll find nothing in the Black Friday sale section over $100; some items have even been marked down to under $25.

Not only this, but Everlane has also pledged that for every sale made between November 24th-29th, they’ll donate to Oceana. Everlane has a goal to donate an impressive $300,000 to the nonprofit ocean conservation organisation to help them in their efforts to ban single-use plastic.

If that’s not a good excuse to shop at Everlane this Black Friday, then we don’t know what is!