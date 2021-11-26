Deals

Everlane Black Friday 2021 Deals Have Landed

26 November 2021 by

Everlane prides itself on exclusively partnering with ethical factories and using only the finest materials for their products; they call it “Radical Transparency”. Therefore, you get quality clothes that will last for years to come, with an added bonus of feeling good about supporting a company that strongly advocates for fair wages and working conditions.

Everlane has marked down a huge range of clothing and accessories to extremely generous prices for Black Friday. They’ve slashed up to 40% off and you’ll find nothing in the Black Friday sale section over $100; some items have even been marked down to under $25.

Not only this, but Everlane has also pledged that for every sale made between November 24th-29th, they’ll donate to Oceana. Everlane has a goal to donate an impressive $300,000 to the nonprofit ocean conservation organisation to help them in their efforts to ban single-use plastic.

If that’s not a good excuse to shop at Everlane this Black Friday, then we don’t know what is!

Shop Everlane’s Black Friday Sale

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Deals

Outerknown’s Black Friday 2021 Sale Is Seriously Awesome

SSENSE Black Friday 2021 Sales Have Begun So Get In Quick

Alo Yoga’s Black Friday 2021 Sale Has Just Started

Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale 2021 Is Finally Here

Banana Republic’s Black Friday 2021 Sale Started Early

The Farfetch Black Friday 2021 Sale Has Officially Started

New on DMARGE