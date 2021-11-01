‘Flaming Waterfall’ In Yosemite Leaves Visitors Stunned

Watch Yosemite’s stunning ‘firefalls’ in the video below.

There have been a lot of incidents lately which have left tourists stunned. From the woman who sparked up a cigarette on a flight to the notion that one could have the gall to complain about their luxury overwater Maldives villa, it’s been a doozy of a few months.

Today the stupefaction continues with the realisation, among many, that there is an incredible spot in Yosemite where you can watch water ‘turn into lava’ as it falls down a cliff. The only catch? It doesn’t really turn into lava. It just appears to.

In any case, Horsetail Falls’ rare ‘firefall’ show is certainly worth adding to your bucket list, being a dramatic incident that only a lucky few get to see, as it only happens when conditions are perfect.

According to nps.gov, “Horsetail Fall flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. This small waterfall usually flows only during winter and is easy to miss.” That’s just the water though. To see the water (appear to) turn into a “firefall” you need to visit on a clear evening in mid to late February.

“On rare occasions during mid-to-late February, it can glow orange when it’s backlit by sunset,” nps.gov states.

“This unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing. Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect. Although entirely natural, the phenomenon is reminiscent of the human-caused Firefall that historically occurred from Glacier Point,” (nps.gov).

Though this usually only happens in February, CNN reports that it happened unexpectedly this week, delighting tourists.

CNN reported over the weekend: “Some visitors to Yosemite National Park in California this week were delighted to see a glowing ribbon of water that looked like molten lava cascade down Horsetail Fall on El Capitan – a phenomenon known as a ‘firefall.’ Horsetail Fall doesn’t usually flow at this time of year, but the recent severe storms that swept through the area brought it surging back to life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

CNN’s post was met with comments from followers like: “Mother nature reminding us of her magic” and “amazing.”

Recent posts under the ‘horsetailfalls’ geotag, by Instagram users like @snoshark, provide further testimony to the falls coming alive in October, and the amazement it inspired.

Instagram user @snoshark yesterday wrote: “October has put on quite a show! Storms, Snow and Firefalls! Just look at that orange glow. Happy Halloween.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoshark (@snoshark)

“Yosemite put on another magical show last night with Firefalls – the event that supposedly occurs only in February when the sunlight travels through the other side of El Capitan and hits the Horsetail Falls at a very specific angle to light up the waterfalls and the granite on fire.”

“I can’t imagine how lucky I was to witness this event this time of the year. 40+ inches of snow in the high elevations really brings the Horsetail Fall back to life.”

For those interesting in seeing it for themselves, Nps.gov states: “Due to the popularity of the event, restrictions are in effect during mid- to late February each year (February 12 through 28 in 2021) daily from noon to 7 pm. (This has been extended from February 24 to February 28.) To view Horsetail Fall, park at Yosemite Falls parking (just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge) and walk 1.5 miles (each way) to the viewing area near El Capitan Picnic Area.”

