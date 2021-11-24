The Italian Fitness Hack Americans Could Learn From

A video has emerged online reminding us you don’t need a fancy gym membership or thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment at your home to keep fit. Especially if you take heed of old Italian blokes, who seem to be the masters of keeping fit in nonchalant fashion.

Case in point? The video at the top of this article. The clip shows a man working out the Italian way in Sicily. He can be seen doing an angled lateral raises with two rocks, toe touches at the water’s edge and a bit of casual boulder throwing. Who needs a medicine ball? This is ‘incidental on purpose’ exercise at its finest.

The video was posted to Instagram by account @italysegreta – a monthly online magazine based on the appreciation of the small pleasures of the Italian life – and credited to photogapher Jonna Bruinsma.

“How to start your day, working out the Italian way!!💪🏼 We like to keep it simple,” the magazine captioned the video.

Its followers appeared to be impressed with the Italian mode of working out. One wrote: “The best.” Another commented: “I love this simplicity 😂..”

Another said: “My head tells me that this will be us at the seaside next year,” (translated from Italian).

This isn’t the only school health hack those across the pond (Americans) and us Down Under (Australians) can learn from. The Rock has previously shared a smart, timeless mental health hack with followers (see below) and arguably the world’s fittest man Ross Edgley has also previously shared a genius workout hack that could massively increase your gains.

Good luck and get lifting. The world’s your gym!

