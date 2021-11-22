Jaeger-LeCoultre & Henry Wilson Team Up On ‘World’s Most Beautiful Watch Holder’

The following article was produced in partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Jaeger-LeCoultre has always stood for timeless design. The 188-year-old Swiss watchmaker, known as “the watchmaker’s watchmaker,” has one of the most extensive and illustrious back catalogues in the history of haute horlogerie – it’s truly remarkable how designs and innovations Jaeger-LeCoultre developed hundreds of years ago remain so relevant and regularly utilised even today.

Their most iconic design – and arguably the epitome of timeless design in watchmaking (a delicious contradiction) – is the Reverso. Celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, this Art Deco-styled, highly versatile timepiece remains as modern and refreshing as it was back in the 1930s. It’s a true classic that at once is a great example of ‘form follows function’ as well as elegance and artistry.

As part of the Reverso’s 90th-anniversary celebrations, Jaeger-LeCoultre has collaborated with award-winning independent Australian designer Henry Wilson on a stylish and functional home for one’s watch, titled Time & Place – a stunning tribute to the iconic timepiece as well as a stunning piece of artistic design in its own right.

Time & Place is a watch holder par excellence. Like the Reverso’s famous hinged case, Time & Place offers two entirely different sides: one with a single watch holder and one with space for two watches. The three layers of the former represent the three signature gadroons that hug the Reverso’s case, while the simple circular holders of the latter remind us of the cyclical nature of time, as well as the classic shape of a watch dial.

Cast in either sleek aluminium or dapper bronze, Time & Place’s textured appearance gives it the appearance of a future relic. Supple leather bases provide a soft and luxurious place for your precious timekeeping beauties to rest, waiting for their next journey upon your wrist.

Time & Place truly is a piece of art that complements the mechanical artistry of a high-end timepiece as well as stands out as an exemplar of modern Australian design. It’s restrained, yet beautiful. Rugged, yet demure. In short, it’s the perfect companion for a watch and something that deserves pride of place in your home.

“We are delighted to be supporting Australian design and Henry Wilson with this gift,” Justin Devaux, Country Manager of Jaeger-LeCoultre Australia & New Zealand relates.

“The story of Reverso embodies Jaeger-LeCoultre’s eternal pursuit of beauty and aesthetic refinement, something which has translated into this project.”

Time & Place is a limited-edition watch holder available exclusively at Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Melbourne & Sydney Boutiques upon purchase of any watch or clock, from Monday November 22nd and into the new year. Time & Place will be physically on display in our boutiques over the holiday period & available until stocks last.

Discover more at Jaeger-LeCoultre’s online boutique here.