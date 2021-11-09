Jake Gyllenhaal Offsets Awful Gucci Pants With 2022’s Hottest Electric Car

Jake Gyllenhaal is normally one of the best-dressed men in show business, but he’s got a little carried away with his latest outfit.

The 40-year-old Hollywood star was in attendance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art + Film Gala, along with other big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg and Jeff Bezos, among others. But where most male attendees chose to keep things simple with a suit or a tux, Gyllenhaal threw out the rulebook and wore something a bit wild.

Would you believe the fit’s all Gucci? The navy blue blazer, loose-fitting shirt and classic horsebit loafers are great. The stainless steel Cartier Santos de Cartier watch he’s rocking is classic, too. But those pants? He looks like the world’s fanciest mustard bottle.

Actually, we think he was rather inspired by the new Audi RS e-tron GT that was parked pride of place at the gala dinner. Electric yellow, baby!

They call me mellow yellow… Image: Getty

To be fair, the e-tron GT is a car worthy of dressing up and making an occasion for. The lithe sedan is the German brand’s first all-electric sports car and easily the electric vehicle we’re most looking forward to driving in 2022.

Based on the same platform as Porsche’s mind-blowing Taycan (more on that car here), the e-tron GT is a grand tourer of the finest Germanic tradition: slightly longer, larger and practical than the Taycan, it’s a different take on the EV performance car formula.

It’s no slouch, though: it does 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, has a top speed of 245 km/h and boasts a maximum sustained power output of 350 kW, which can be temporarily boosted to 390 kW. The top-spec RS model, which Gyllenhaal was in attendance for, is even more muscly: 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, a top speed of 250 km/h and 440 kW, 475 kW when boosted. That’s faster than a Lamborghini Huracàn… And you can still seat 5 people while doing it.

Check out the new Audi RS e-tron GT out for a winter drive on the streets of Hamburg below.

Actually, there are some seven degrees of separation stuff going on with Gyllenhaal posing with this Audi. An all-black Audi e-tron GT actually appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark (i.e. Iron Man) driving a specially-made prototype of the car as his personal ride.

Of course, Gyllenhaal played the villain Mysterio in another Marvel film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. There’s speculation that Gyllenhall will reprise the character in the upcoming sequel, No Way Home, but that’s yet to be confirmed. We wonder if he’ll also try and angle to get his own Audi whip in the process…

