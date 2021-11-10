Jesus Creepers Have Escaped Byron Bay & There’s Nothing You Can Do About It

There once was a time when it was considered sacrilege to dress like your dad – unless of course, they’re one of those rare fashionable dads. However, recent years have paved the way for ‘dad style’ to return in full force, with clothing inspired by the ’70s and ’80s proving popular once again.

Wide-leg trousers and Hawaiian shirts are perfect examples of these, both of which we’ve previously seen David Beckham rock on several occasions, which is all the proof you should need that they’re must-own items.

One item that has often been on the receiving end of much scrutiny, however, is the men’s sandal. Specifically, Jesus creepers, or Jesus sandals. You may also have seen references to ‘jandals’ online, but these are more like flip-flops: those with a rubber sole and a Y-shaped strap going between your toes.

Jesus creepers are another beast entirely.

Colloquially named as such in reference to the footwear our Lord and Saviour was said to have worn, the Jesus creeper sandal, for a time, was outlawed – this particularly disgruntled Reddit user, for example, refuses to date any men seen wearing them – and confined to the depths of the ‘never to be seen in public’ pile.

In its place, our options were limited to thongs (flip flops, for our British readers) – slides, along with the Birkenstock and its knock-off imitations, which have seen significant growth in popularity of late. There is also the Avarca sandal, but the less said about that, the better.

No longer confined to hippified coastal towns such as Byron Bay, however, the Jesus creeper is back and it’s out for blood.

Let it be of note, when we refer to the Jesus creeper, we’re not just talking about the pairs clad with velcro that you would commonly see dads wearing to the beach. We’re also talking about leather versions, that would be more akin to something the Son of God would likely have worn.

ASOS (right) and Teva (left) showcase their finest examples of Jesus Creepers.

As for our proof, you only need to check the listings of pretty much any online footwear supplier, where you’ll find next to no stylish options for slides. When we refer to stylish slides, we mean those that aren’t tarnished with large logos across the straps. In our opinion, a person’s gaze shouldn’t be directed towards your feet, but rather your clothing choices instead.

Popular and stylish options of slides are limited, with brands such as Maseur, Indosole, and Aere being the only real accessible options, with more expensive pairs made from real leather and hailing from style meccas such as Italy being available to those who can afford them. Instead, listings are inundated with the aforementioned Birkenstock (in the classic two-strap style we’re all accustomed to) or Jesus creeper sandals.

Birkenstock once again features here, along with Aere (exclusive to The Iconic), ALDO, and ASOS, to name a few.

So why exactly has the Jesus Creeper seen a second-coming? Well, not only is it due to a classic case of cyclical fashion, but menswear stylist Jeff Lack tells DMARGE, “Once reserved for Swamis and Gurus, the Jesus Creeper sandal has hit mainstream pop culture.”

“Not to be worn with socks or a flowing linen robe, this footwear option will wear better and longer, particularly if you invest in a decent pair.”

Jeff does admit that Birkenstocks are still a perfectly viable option, but you need to take the rest of your outfit into account to dictate when they should be worn: “Jesus sandals for trousers, dressier and smart tailoring. Birkenstocks for shorts and casual wear.”

“Jandals, flip flops, and Havaiana style rubber thongs are reserved for washing the car and the beach.”

Jeff recommends slides and sandals from Mr. Porter, Tom Ford, Bottega, and 124 Shoes, along with pairs from Italian footwear brand Brador.

Read Next