John Legend’s ‘Ultra Rare’ Audemars Piguet Watch In Stunning

John Legend’s watch collection is so huge he probably forgets how many watches he has.

The 42-year-old singer, multi-instrumentalist, and EGOT (i.e. an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) is one of the most dedicated celebrity watch collectors on the scene, with the crooner owning pieces from brands as diverse as Bulgari, Montblanc, OMEGA and Rolex, just to name a few.

But the one brand he loves more than any other is Audemars Piguet. The prestigious ‘Holy Trinity‘ watchmaker is a favourite among celebrities thanks to its iconic sports watch, the Royal Oak. Indeed, the Royal Oak is such a successful and prolific watch that it’s easy to forget that AP actually make other watches.

That’s what it was such a pleasant surprise to see Legend rock a rare, discontinued, non-Royal Oak AP on NBC’s The Voice last night: a Jules Audemars Tourbillon Chronograph (ref. 26346OR.OO.D088CR.01) that’s proof positive that AP is no one-trick pony.

Images: @johnlegend / Diamond Source NYC

The Jules Audemars collection mostly contains AP’s most sober, least flashy dress watches – but this complicated chronograph is a real exception. Featuring an openworked (that’s AP for skeletonised) movement with a huge tourbillon mounted at 6 o’clock, it’s a unique blend of old-fashioned horology and high-tech watchmaking.

It’s also a pretty expensive piece of wrist candy. Crafted from 18ct rose gold and currently out of production, prices start at around AU$200,000. We reckon Legend probably bought it a few years ago when it was new but just hasn’t worn it since then. Imagine that.

Of course, Legend isn’t just one of AP’s best customers. He actually had a little-known signature model, the Millenary Pianoforte John Legend (which featured a highly appropriate piano key motif), which hit the market back in 2009. Naturally, he also owns a couple of Royal Oaks, too.

Check out some of the other highlights from John Legend’s impressive watch collection below.

