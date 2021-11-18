IWC Schaffhausen & Kennedy Unveil A Rare First-Of-A-Kind Dustin Martin Watch For A Good Cause

This feature has been produced in partnership with Kennedy.

2021 has been one of the most exciting years for Australian luxury watch fans, with the last twelve months being jam-packed with all sorts of cool new releases and collaborations.

One of the most exciting of these has been the Kennedy + Martin Collaboration. This campaign – crafted by Kennedy, Australia’s leading luxury watch retailer with Australian rules football legend Dustin Martin – has been a breath of fresh air for Australian watch fans. It’s a brilliant piece of horological storytelling that reflects how watches are such a powerful way to express different elements of one’s personality.

Now, Kennedy is building upon the success of this collaboration by partnering with famed Swiss watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen to create a first-of-a-kind timepiece, which not only celebrates Dustin Martin’s career in a way that few other Australian sportspeople have ever been honoured by but also supports a truly worthy cause.

The ref. IW501904 sees IWC’s iconic tool watch emblazoned in Richmond’s club colours: a black ceramic case and black dial offset by striking yellow hands and indices; a never-before-attempted colour combination by IWC. It also features a titanium case back with unique engraving referencing the Kennedy + Martin Collection, further highlighting the uniqueness of the piece.

One lucky Tiger fanatic or watch collector will be able to claim the first-of-a-kind timepiece for their own following a successful bid at a VIP event hosted by Kennedy, where the timepiece will be auctioned to raise money for the Australian Childhood Foundation, which helps provide vital counselling, support and care to vulnerable children who have experienced trauma, abuse or neglect. Bidding is open to the public leading up to the event via the following link – www.kennedy.com.au/iwc-watch-auction.

“The Australian Childhood Foundation is a leader in advocacy for children who have experienced or are experiencing the trauma of violence and abuse. As a community, they need our help,” Kennedy Executive Chairman James Kennedy shares.

“Thanks to the generous contributions like that of the Kennedy + Martin campaign, we are able to ensure that children who need us can access the very special support they require in order to begin healing,’’ Australian Childhood Foundation’s CEO Dr Joe Tucci relates.

That an Australian retailer and sportsman is receiving such a special and unique horological collaboration would be cause for celebration in itself – these sorts of first-of-a-kind watches are, naturally, incredibly uncommon. That it has been created for such a good cause is simply icing on the cake.

The stunning watch will be available at Kennedy’s IWC boutique on Collins St, Melbourne prior to the public silent auction which starts on 17th November 2021. For more details on the auction head to Kennedy’s online boutique here.

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Edition “Kennedy” (ref. IW501904)

> 48.6mm black ceramic case, black dial, black calfskin strap w/ blasted stainless steel folding clasp > Unique yellow hands + indices > Date window + power reserve indicator > IWC Calibre 51111, 42 jewels, 7-day power reserve > A soft-iron inner case for protection against magnetic fields > Sapphire glass, convex, anti-reflective coating on both sides > Pellaton automatic winding, central hacking seconds > Unique engraved titanium caseback

