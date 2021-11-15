Leonardo DiCaprio Makes His Biggest Fashion Update In Decades

Leonardo DiCaprio is well-known for his love of baseball caps – guess he’s got a fitting surname – but it seems he’s finally grown up and decided to wear something more befitting of a man of his age.

DiCaprio turned 47 last week and celebrated in serious style: throwing a big party at his extravagant Beverly Hills mansion. It seems he also enlisted famous West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg as an MC for the night, with the pair posing together for an Instagram photo (imagine having Snoop Dogg as your own private MC!)

Seems as if Snoop Doggy Dogg’s eclectic style rubbed off on the Hollywood superstar, with Leo going cold turkey on his baseball cap addiction by donning a snazzy wide-brimmed hat for his party. Paired with a simple black t-shirt, it’s a casual yet classy look – and one that is also, coincidentally, a bit of a coming-of-age style moment here in Australia (particularly in coastal hot spots like Byron Bay).

Perfect almond milk latte-ordering attire. Image: @snoopdogg

It’s a bit of a paradigm shift for the Peter Pan-esque actor. Aside from baseball caps, DiCaprio’s rather fond of linen newsboy caps, a style choice that Buzzfeed has previously called “a danger to everyone”. He might be known for playing dapper men-about-town on screen, but his headwear choices aren’t quite as suave as his characters.

Until now, at least. A wide-brimmed hat like this is, in many ways, the must-have men’s style accessory of 2021: able to be both dressed up and down, it’s a mature yet whimsical way to make your outfit stand out amongst the crowd. NFL quarterback Cam Newton knows what we’re talking about…

DiCaprio plays the nebbish Dr. Randall Mindy in the upcoming Netflix black comedy Don’t Look Up, which features a star-studded cast including Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, which features a group of scientists and politicians trying to warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. Check out the appropriately macabre $1 million watch Hill’s wearing in the film here.

