2021’s Most Surprising Style Icon? Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin is a unique figure.

The 41-year-old actor initially rose to fame as the star of the Home Alone franchise, becoming one of the most successful and recognisable child stars on the planet. But he struggled with the fame. Culkin took a break from acting in 1994 and was sentenced for drug possession in 2004, leading many naysayers to say his career was done; just another child star who went off the rails.

But Culkin’s had a renaissance in recent years. From performing in a pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band to working on experimental films and now starring in the latest series of American Horror Story, Culkin’s star power hasn’t dimmed one bit. He’s a loveable dude.

On top of that, he’s become quite a style icon. Don’t believe us? Well, just check out Culkin walking the runway for Gucci’s latest show, Love Parade, just last night. Yeah, Macaulay Culkin’s a Gucci model now. Could 2021 get any weirder?

Culkin looked surprisingly dapper in a tropical rayon souvenir jacket, Hawaiian shirt, oversized trousers and a Cuban heeled take on the classic horsebit Gucci loafer. The tinted aviator glasses really tie the look together, though – Mac looking like some sort of Florida millionaire retiree or Mafia don.

The lavish show, which used Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Boulevard as a runway, saw Culkin strut his stuff alongside other celebs such as Jared Leto (a close friend of the brand and a regular Gucci model) as well as musicians St. Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers.

He was certainly an unexpected choice of model, but really, Culkin’s the perfect man for such a show. He’s peak Hollywood: a former child star come good who, like Gucci under current creative director Alessandro Michele, doesn’t take himself too seriously. He also looked seriously good, too. What a king.

