Orlando Bloom Shows Off World’s Most Impressive Audemars Piguet Watch

Orlando Bloom might not be the first name you think of when you think ‘celebrity style icon’. Maybe it’s because he’s surprisingly camera-shy and not very flashy, so he doesn’t really attract too many headlines (despite being one of the most recognisable actors of the 21st century).

But he’s actually got a sharp sartorial edge. Few other men look as good in a suit or could pull off pairing denim jeans and Sacai x Nike sneakers with suspenders.

He’s also a low-key watch aficionado. The 44-year-old Englishman has one of the most diverse watch collections in Hollywood: he’s owned everything from vintage Rolexes and Breitlings to more modern fare from the likes of Panerai and Patek Philippe.

But it’s his latest watch that really caught out attention. At recent black-tie ‘dos, including the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health and Variety’s Power of Women event, Bloom’s been wearing a new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin that we’d go out on a limb and say is the most impressive Audemars Piguet on the planet right now.

Images: Getty / Audemars Piguet

We can already hear the watch enthusiasts getting angry at us – how is this the world’s most impressive AP? Well, it’s because it’s a record-breaker: this Royal Oak is officially the world’s thinnest automatic perpetual calendar.

First presented as a prototype at 2018’s SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, now known as Watches & Wonders), this rendition of the famous luxury sports watch is only 6.3mm thick. That’s less than half as thick as a Rolex Submariner, for comparison. That would be impressive on its own, aside from the fact that it also boasts a full perpetual calendar with moonphase and a 40-hour power reserve.

On top of that, it’s likely one of the world’s lightest perpetual calendars, too. Crafted from an alloy of titanium and 950 platinum, it’s as gentle on the wrist as it is luxurious.

But the real reason we like it is that it’s just an extremely well-executed timepiece. In a world where there’s literally hundreds of Royal Oak variants out there, this one is elegant yet masculine; complex but not too busy; it’s even somewhat practical thanks to its thickness and titanium construction (well, practical might be pushing it).

It’s the Royal Oak we wish we owned, and for that, we salute you, Orlando.

Check out some of the other highlights from Orlando Bloom’s watch collection below.

