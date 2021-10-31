Orlando Bloom’s Porsche Addiction Takes Dramatic Turn

Orlando Bloom is one of the 21st Century’s most recognisable actors, thanks to his starring roles in blockbuster film franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates Of The Caribbean. He might not have starred in any really big films in recent years, but he’s still worth a few lazy million…

So it was surprising to see photos emerge of him last week driving a somewhat modest Porsche (if such a thing exists). Out for dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood last week with his partner Katy Perry as well as with some mates, Bloom was spotted driving a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS – superficially, not a very surprising car for him to drive, until you sit down and think about it for a second.

Generally speaking, celebrities tend to buy the top-spec or trim level of a car. If you’re worth millions, why buy the base model? Except that the Carrera 4 GTS is neither the base model nor the top-flight model: it’s very much a middle-of-the-pack specification.

Maybe we’re reading too much into it, but it’s just a bit of a weird trim level for a celeb to opt for. Why didn’t he just get the Turbo, or the 911 R, or the GT3? He can certainly afford it.

L-R: Bloom with his Cayenne, and then again with his classic 911. Images: Twitter

Maybe it’s because he’s a real Porsche enthusiast, and he’s all about quantity over quality (not that the Carrera 4 GTS is by any stretch not a quality car). Bloom also owns a Porsche Cayenne, as well as a classic 911.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game’ Star Celebrates Success With Beautiful Vintage Porsche Pickup

He was also spotted late last year eyeing off a stunning green 1973 Porsche 911 RSR, which fellow celeb Ellen DeGeneres was also spotted checking out, The Daily Mail reports. It’s not clear whether either star ended up buying the rare German sports car, but considering Bloom’s blooming Porsche addiction, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he ended up pulling the trigger on the thing.

Ah, the lifestyles of the rich and the famous… It would be nice to have a fleet of Porsches, hey?

Speaking of Porsche, check out their bonkers new concept car, the all-electric Mission R, below.

Read Next