Outerknown’s Black Friday 2021 Sale Is Seriously Awesome

26 November 2021 by

World champion surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2014; a brand rooted in environmental sustainability. Outerknown walks the fine line between function, style, & sustainability, and the result is stylish clothing that’s created with long-lasting materials and in a way that both protects our natural resources & provides fair wages to factory workers.

If you’re wanting to treat yourself or perhaps get an awesomely sustainable gift for a loved one, make sure you shop Outerknown’s Black Friday 2021 Sale. The brand has just launched 30% off everything!

This is a phenomenal discount, so you should be able to pick up some eco-friendly clothing and accessories that are extremely well-made and have a cool beachy vibe for extremely cheap. But you better hurry before things start selling out…

