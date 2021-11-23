SSENSE Black Friday 2021 Sales Have Begun So Get In Quick

SSENSE (pronounced es-uhns) is a Montreal-based fashion platform with a global reach. Founded in 2003, SSENSE is an online retailer that’s home to over 500 brands; a mix of luxury, high-end streetwear, and avant-garde labels.

Some brands of note that SSENSE stocks include Gucci, Off-White, Golden Goose, Ralph Lauren, John Elliot, Nike, Dsquared2, and literally hundreds more. If you’re wanting to add a little designer luxe to your wardrobe, make sure you don’t miss SSENSE’s Black Friday sale.

SSENSE has slashed up to 50% off a seriously huge range of their products, meaning you’ll be able to snap up a bargain on up-and-coming, current, and heritage designers; but hurry as things are already beginning to sell out.

Shop SSENSE’s Black Friday 2021 Deals