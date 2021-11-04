The Macallan Releases Some Of Australia’s Rarest Whiskies In The Red Collection

The following article was produced in partnership with The Macallan.

Scotch whisky is a truly magical drink, loved across the globe for its complexity and depth. Scotland is home to over 128 whisky distilleries, with each of the country’s major whisky-producing regions producing wildly different drops – so with such variety to choose from, it’s often a lifetime struggle to find your perfect dram.

You’re always safe with The Macallan, however. One of Speyside’s most respected distilleries and a titan of the Scottish whisky landscape, The Macallan is widely regarded as one of the best distilleries in the world. As British whisky expert Mark Littler relates, “The Macallan brand boasts an unparalleled reputation for both the quality of its whisky and the high prices which rare and collectable bottlings fetch at auction.”

Founded in 1824, The Macallan was one of the early pioneers of rare single malt whisky, and in recent years has dedicated itself to the curation and production of some of Scotland’s most exclusive single malts. The pinnacle of their expansive and storied range is The Red Collection: an exquisite range of distinguished and rare single malt Scotch whiskies, which captures The Macallan’s deep respect for tradition and craftsmanship.

To celebrate the release of The Red Collection, The Macallan has collaborated with acclaimed Spanish illustrator Javi Aznarez – whose art also appears in Wes Anderson’s latest film, ‘The French Dispatch’ – on an appropriately whimsical film exploring the origins of The Red Collection’s name, the colour red holding particular significance for the history of The Macallan distillery. Watch below.

“Created from some of the world’s oldest and rarest casks, it is an incredible privilege to have crafted The Red Collection… It’s thanks to the foresight of previous custodians of The Macallan, who laid down and aged these extraordinary casks, that we have been able to curate such a remarkable selection of whiskies,” The Macallan’s Master Whisky Maker Kirsteen Campbell relates.

“Each precious drop offers a unique opportunity to explore The Macallan’s whisky making legacy.”

Patience is certainly a virtue when it comes to whisky, and The Red Collection is truly virtuous: ranging from 40 years old to 78 years old, these whiskies rank as some of the oldest in the world, and easily the oldest bottlings ever released in the history of The Macallan distillery.

Aged in hand-picked oak casks and watched like a hawk for decades, the carefully selected wood has slowly shaped the unique character of the whiskies in The Red Collection, creating unparalleled natural colours, distinctive aromas and sumptuous flavours. The word whisky comes from the Gaelic uisge beatha, which means “water of life”, and these single malts are truly life-giving potions; they’re bottled works of art.

In short, The Macallan Red Collection is one of the most exciting whisky releases from one of the world’s most respected distilleries. As both an investment opportunity and as a taste sensation, these rare single malts are a tantalising prospect.

Discover more of the story behind The Red Collection’s creation as well as the intricacies of these single malts at The Macallan’s virtual distillery here.