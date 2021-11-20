Todd Snyder’s Black Friday 2021 Menswear Deals Are Too Good To Miss

Iowa native, Todd Snyder makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending exemplary craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.

You can add some of Todd Snyder’s sophisticated clothing into your closet for seriously low prices, thanks to the brand’s Black Friday deals for 2021. So, get ready to put these dates in your calendars!

Todd Snyder will be starting his Black Friday (the 26th of November) sale a little early this year. From the 21st of November (5 days earlier than Black Friday) right up until the night before Cyber Monday, everything will be 25% off. That’s right; everything.

Then on Cyber Monday (the 29th of November), Todd Snyder will offer 30% off everything; although you may find, by then, a lot of products will be out of stock or not available in your size. So, we recommend shopping Todd Snyder’s sale as soon as it starts!

Shop Todd Snyder’s Black Friday 2021 Deals