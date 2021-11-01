Watches of Switzerland’s New Campaign Reminds Us Of Why We Love Watches

It’s incredibly difficult to explain to someone who’s not into watches just what attracts you to these tiny mechanical marvels. In this age where smartphones and smartwatches are everywhere – where you don’t need a watch to tell the time easily anymore – the humble watch seems like an anachronism.

But a watch is more than just a time-telling tool; a simple instrument. Not only are watches like living, breathing pieces of art, but they’re also a beautiful way of celebrating life’s achievements, expressing oneself, and ultimately, they’re an expression of a special type of devotion.

As watch fans, we sometimes forget that. That’s why Watches of Switzerland’s latest campaign is so brilliant: it reminds us of why we got into watches in the first place, as well as eloquently makes the case for watches even in this fast-paced digital age.

The leading Australian luxury watch boutique retailer has teamed up with acclaimed director and photographer Matsu as well as the musical virtuoso Brian Kruger on a touching new campaign titled A Devotion to the Extraordinary, which celebrates the extraordinary people who walk through their doors.

On wrist: the new IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch 43 (ref. IW329301). Read more about this cool new release here.

It’s a unique campaign inasmuch as it’s only tangentially about watches: really, it’s about how successful people from all walks of life are united by their common passion for watches. Watches aren’t just a symbol of achievement, they’re a symbol of those who think differently; aren’t satisfied with complacency; who want to achieve even more. We love watches not only for what they are, but what they represent.

“The new campaign is all about the people who make our family business such an amazing organisation,” observes Sam van der Griend, the Managing Director of Watches of Switzerland.

“We wanted to create something that is genuine and authentic; that recognises our clients for the extraordinary people they are, and the devotion our staff show them by providing the highly regarded level of customer service and recognition they deserve. ”

You can explore the dazzling new story, as well as discover Watches of Switzerland’s impressive range of luxury timepieces, at their online boutique here.

