Zlatan Ibrahimovic Upstages Novak Djokovic With Rare ‘Rainbow’ Rolex

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the world’s most humble footballer, isn’t known for his restraint.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Swedish star, who’s currently enjoying somewhat of a renaissance at AC Milan, loves gifting himself lavish gifts. Typically he likes to buy himself fancy sports cars (like his Ferrari Monza, Lamborghini Urus or Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition) but it seems this time he’s decided to go all-out on a watch.

Zlatan was spotted at the tennis ATP Finals in Turin, Italy hanging out with another Yugoslavian sporting legend – Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic – wearing a ridiculously flashy Rolex Daytona Rainbow (ref. 116595RBOW) which easily upstaged Novak’s new Hublot.

This is why you never take on Zlatan.

Images: @djokernole / SJX Watches

You’d be forgiven for thinking that this bedazzled timepiece is some sort of custom, third-party job – but nope, this is an official Rolex creation. Released back in 2018 but since discontinued, this luxurious take on Rolex’s most desirable watch features 56 brilliant-cut diamonds set into its lugs and crown guards; 36 coloured baguette-cut sapphires in place of the normal tachymeter scale on its bezel, and an additional 11 sapphires instead of hour markers.

If that wasn’t excessive enough for you, the bezel and hour markers are set in a rainbow gradation – subtly going through all the colours of the rainbow – plus the case and bracelet of the watch are made out of Rolex’s exclusive 18ct pink gold alloy, Everose. The amount of craftsmanship to create a pice like this is truly impressive, as is its price tag: well in excess of US$350,000.

Zlatan’s got more than just his recent prowess on the football pitch to celebrate, too. I Am Zlatan, a dramatic new biographical film chronicalling the young Swede’s journey from the rough side of Malmö to international sporting stardom, is starting to hit cinemas around the world. Check out the (Italian) trailer for the film here.

