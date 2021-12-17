This $299 Christmas Gift Is Perfect For Australian Car Enthusiasts

The following article was produced in partnership with Audi.

2022 is set to be an exciting year for car lovers, with the Australian release of the Audi RS e-tron GT on the horizon. The lithe Gran Turismo is the German brand’s first all-electric sports car and easily the electric vehicle we’re most looking forward to driving in 2022.

It’s a real triple threat: incredibly good-looking, highly luxurious, and with performance figures that’d get even exotic supercars hot under the collar… When the Audi RS e-tron GT hits Australian shores next year, it will be an absolute gamechanger. Personally, we can’t wait to get behind the wheel of one.

Until then, Audi has come up with the next best thing: a limited-edition scale model of the RS e-tron GT that’s the perfect way to wet your whistle until the real McCoy makes its way Down Under.

Image: DMARGE

As far as scale models go, this one really is a cut above all the rest – trust Audi to apply the same meticulous, luxurious approach they take to real cars to a model car!

Measuring 18cm long and weighing in at 1.27kg, it’s an exact 1:18 scale replica of the futuristic grand tourer, right down to the instrument cluster. Seeing the model up close is like looking at the future of motoring, just in miniature.

Image: DMARGE Image: DMARGE

Whether it’s parked on a work desk, pride of place in the man cave or chilling in the garage awaiting the real thing, it’s the perfect Christmas gift for the Australian man who’s a car lover, design aficionado, or just a dude who appreciates a bit of luxurious whimsy.

It’s also a bit cheaper to own than a real Audi at only $299, if you really need to justify it further.

If you’re keen to find out more about the full-sized Audi RS e-tron GT, register your interest at Audi’s online showroom here.