Dan Bilzerian Makes The Most ‘Rich Person’ Watch Mistake Ever

Dan Bilzerian is the king of living large. The professional poker player, entrepreneur, fitness buff and self-proclaimed ‘King of Instagram’ allegedly has a net worth of around $200 million… Although considering how lavish his lifestyle is, we’re not sure how much change from all those millions he really has.

One of his chief vices (alongside smoking more weed than Snoop Dogg and being constantly surrounded by a harem of bikini models) is luxury watches. The 41-year-old has a truly impressive watch collection, owning dozens of pieces from high-end brands like Audemars Piguet, Hublot and Richard Mille.

In fact, he owns so many Richard Milles that he forgets which models he actually owns. Bilzerian shared an embarrassing admission on his Instagram Story yesterday after his latest watch shopping trip, dejectedly admitting “I bought the same f*cking watch twice”.

The world’s biggest humblebrag or the most cringe-worthy mistake a watch collector can make? We’ll let you decide.

The watch in question? The Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Winding Split-Seconds Chronograph: the most complicated automatic watch the Swiss brand makes and a truly impressive example of haute horlogerie. It’s also a rather expensive timepiece, retailing for around US$310,000.

Its coolest party trick is its novel rapid winding mechanism, which allows the barrel to be quickly rearmed in the event the watch stops (i.e. runs out of power). By pressing on the pusher at 8 o’clock, the barrel is fully reset, making it easy to quickly rearming the watch if not worn for a long time.

Like, for example, if you’ve left it in your wardrobe so long that you’ve forgotten that you own it, and you end up buying another one, like Bilzerian did. Bloody hell…

