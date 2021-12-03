Ethereum Price Prediction AUD: How Far It Can Climb In 2021

Ethereum’s price prediction for 2021 is something many investors want to get the inside scoop on. The reality is though – volatile markets are notoriously hard to make price predictions on (let alone within specific timeframes).

That said, following two weeks of mid-November volatility, Ethereum once again appears to be on track to set a record peak as renewed momentum pushes it past the $6,628 AUD mark moving into December.

This has many investors wondering: what is Ethereum’s price prediction for 2021? How far can Ethereum climb in 2021? And how far can Ethereum’s price increase in the next 12 months?

At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum is up 6.23% over the 24 hour period having continued a swift upward price movement that began on the 29th of November. Ethereum’s price right now is sitting at $6,653 AUD, bringing the week’s overall price increase to 10.1% (according to Coindesk).

If this trajectory is sustained, it seems likely that peak resistance levels at $6,769 AUD will be retested as the previous week’s sticking points at $6,205 AUD and $6,346 AUD were recently surpassed. ETH bulls will be eagerly anticipating how Ethereum price predictions will react as its price approaches the upper threshold for the second time within the last 30 days, with its performance possibly providing an indication of positive investor sentiment going into 2022.

A record price spike in December may set a new precedent for future bull runs and higher Ethereum price predictions, with Ethereum price predictions for the end of 2021 potentially being boosted by late November optimism.

What Is Ethereum?

First conceived in 2013 by Canadian-Russian programmer Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum has drawn widespread recognition for both its utility as a decentralised means of currency transfer and its ability to function as a system of trust verification that’s capable of forming the backbone of technological infrastructure.

ETH’s ability to autonomously and reliably validate digital transactions through smart contracts contributed to its popularity among the early crypto community, as well as being supported more recently by technology giants like Microsoft and Intel. By January 2018, Ethereum had established its position as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, trailing only Bitcoin by a margin that Goldman Sachs has predicted ETH could eventually manage to close.

The current optimism of the broader cryptocurrency market is positively impacting Ethereum’s price right now. Fears over China’s tightening of Bitcoin regulations and concerns about the energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining appear to have subsided (for now).

Large market cap coins like Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin mirrored Ethereum’s price surge over the past week, potentially indicating a decrease in the secondary influence of Bitcoin momentum, which fell by 0.50 percent.

A potential obstacle that may stand in the way of Ethereum’s price momentum (and the crypto industry as a whole’s price momentum) in December is the looming uncertainty of impending cryptocurrency legislation in India, with India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently stating: “The risk that cryptocurrencies can lead to undesirable activities is being closely monitored.”

Ethereum 12 month price graph (USD). Source: CoinMarketCap

12 Month Ethereum Price Prediction

With the Ethereum price right now at $4,570 USD ($6,653 AUD), many experts and investors will be anticipating its value to track its growing market dominance, which has steadily increased throughout 2021.

Exemplifying the volatility and unpredictability of its price relative to other financial assets, end-of-year Ethereum price predictions provided across a panel of 50 experts, established by Finder in October 2021, ranged from estimates as low as $3,1733 AUD to as high as $14,103 AUD.

Dr Iwa Salami, an associate professor at The University of East London, noted: “Ethereum has the advantage of being the first mover” and that, “cheaper and faster blockchains are still not threatening competitors to Ethereum in this respect, which means Ethereum is likely to maintain its dominant position for some time to come,” Finder reports.

At the same time, some are making sure not to get carried away by ETH’s recent momentum, citing potential issues with its increasing fees and the growing threat of competition as other currencies gain steam. In the aforementioned Finder report, partner at Panxora Crypto, Gavin Smith, gave an Ethereum 2021 price prediction (for the close of 2021) of $4,231 AUD, opining: “The costs have reached a point where most smart contract operations are now too expensive without integrating a level-two solution.”

Other smart contract blockchains are also coming out with better technology solutions that support a greater number of transactions at a lower cost (though they are not as battle-experienced as Ethereum, and could run into their own problems).

5 Year Ethereum Price Prediction (and beyond)

Over the longer term, some experts predict that Ethereum will be able to closely rival the price of Bitcoin. On the bold end of the prediction spectrum, hedge fund manager at BlockTower Capital Rahul Rai predicts that ETH has a chance of overtaking Bitcoin, which currently sits at around $57,000 USD ($80,407 AUD), at some point in 2022, Business Insider reports.

Popular AI-based forecast website WalletInvestor.com has previously forecasted Ethereum to be valued above $7,000 USD ($9,874 AUD) in 2023. In contrast, crypto trading platform Prime XBT has predicted that ETH will return to its current price in 2023 after its trajectory peaks in 2022.

A conservative estimate from Thomson Reuters Futurist Joseph Raczynski sets $12,000 USD ($16,927 AUD) as a forecast for 2025, according to Finder.

The mean figure drawn from the Finder expert panel’s predictions is an Ethereum’s price of $15,364 by 2025, and an Etheruem price prediction beyond $50,000 USD ($70,533 AUD) by 2030.

Ethereum all-time price graph (USD). Source: CoinMarketCap

Conclusion

Ethereum’s future trajectory will depend on whether or not its competitors are able to challenge its prominence among investors and users of blockchain technology, and the degree to which ETH is able to establish itself as the backbone of the so-called Web 3.0.

Lagging transaction times and ‘gas’ fees that increase in line with growing usage are a threat to Ethereum’s leading position in the market, as competitors like Solana are able to process an exponentially larger amount of transactions at a cheaper rate.

The “Ethereum Improvement Proposal” announced in recent days indicates that the ability to solve these issues will substantially influence Ethereum’s price movement in the months ahead.

From a broader market perspective, Ethereum is likely to benefit from the increasing levels of investment flowing into global digital assets, as the recognition of cryptocurrency’s legitimacy continues to expand.

Although instances of tightening governmental regulation can cause market-wide turmoil, Ethereum is positioned to weather the storm better than most owing to its inherently valuable technological capabilities and its status as a market leader.

Provided that the cryptocurrency market remains stable enough for awareness and adoption to continue to grow, Ethereum is well-positioned as a potentially revolutionary technology and a possible challenger of Bitcoin, with its prominence likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

