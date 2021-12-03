Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Is A Must-Have In Every Man’s Wardrobe

The following article was produced in partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre & Watches of Switzerland.

When it comes to men’s fashion, few accessories are more essential or enduring than the wristwatch. But just as fashion trends ebb and flow, what watches have been in vogue have changed dramatically, too.

These days, the prevailing trend is towards big, chunky watches. In the 90s, we wore smaller, rounder pieces. In the 70s, angles were king, with boxy pieces all the rage. But one watch has stayed consistently stylish and in-demand since its introduction 90 years ago – the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso.

One of the most iconic and innovative watch designs of all time, the Reverso has the uncanny ability to match just about any outfit or setting you can think of. Moreover, its pure, versatile design means there’s a Reverso to suit any man out there. From classic and demure to eye-catching and bold, this watch is the ultimate daily wearer for the 21st-century man – and beyond.

What makes the Reverso so unique? Well, its rotating case, for starters. With a simple click, you can fold over the main watch body to hide the watch’s dial from view, or reveal another detail on the caseback – a luxurious touch. But more than that, the Reverso is perhaps the only watch that’s both a dress watch and a sports watch at the same time.

Maybe that’s because its signature rotating case was originally designed to protect the watch from the rough and tumble of a polo match (a gentlemanly sport if there ever was one). Maybe it’s the little things, like how its triple gadroons both ooze class and purposefulness at the same time. Whatever the case, the Reverso’s unique aesthetic makes it a real style chameleon: perfect for any sort of activity, occasion or outfit a man can throw at it.

Part of the Reverso’s enduring appeal and versatility comes from its Art Deco design. Art Deco, which emerged in the 1920s and 30s, is unlike many other art styles or design movements throughout history in that it’s really withstood the test of time: it remains popular; fresh; relevant. The Reverso really embodies the enterprising spirit of its age.

Something else gentlemen knew how to do back then was dress – and they also knew how to have fun. Indeed, that’s what makes the Reverso such a versatile watch: it’s classy enough for a formal outfit, such as a suit and tuxedo, but practical and honest enough for more casual attire or occasions. It’s a watch you can wear to a wedding and then keep on for the raucous afterparty.

The Reverso’s versatility also extends in a broader sense to its model range. From reliable classics to complex works of haute horlogerie to pieces of timekeeping art, the Reverso family is large and diverse.

Because that’s what the modern gentleman truly is – diverse. He escapes easy definition. We men like to wear wildly different things, have lots of different hobbies, lead active lifestyles that demand a watch that can keep up with us. That’s what the Reverso does better than any other watch, in our humble opinion.

In short, if you’re looking for a trusty companion for all your adventures – or a stylish addition to one’s collection – you can’t look past the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso.

