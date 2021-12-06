The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Is The Most Versatile Men’s Watch. Here’s Why

The following article was produced in partnership with Jaeger-LeCoultre.

There are a few style essentials every Australian gentleman ought to have in his wardrobe: a decent pair of boots, some nice jeans, a bunch of white t-shirts, and a proper watch.

Of course, finding a proper watch is easier said than done. A watch is a real investment; something you’ll want to wear for years to come and maybe even pass down to your kids. If you’re going to invest in a proper watch, you also want something that’s going to be versatile and fit in with your lifestyle, not just something that’ll gather dust… And let’s be honest, you also want something that’s going to impress.

In that sense, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso makes perfect sense. One of the most iconic and respected luxury timepieces ever devised, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso has been the go-to watch for tasteful gents for over 90 years. And it’s not hard to see why: versatile, luxurious and available in a wide range of complications and designs, the Reverso is a foolproof style choice for any man and any outfit.

Firstly, the Reverso’s design lends itself well to a whole variety of outfits. It’s both quite sporty and very dapper all at once – perhaps that’s not a surprise, considering its origins as a polo player’s watch before it became the dress watch de rigeur. It’s classy enough to pair with the most formal of outfits, but can also be dressed down, perfectly complementing more casual looks. It’ll sit subtly under a cuff but also robust enough to be out in the open with short sleeves – elegant, but not dainty.

Just as you might change between a wide variety of outfits during the week, the Reverso, too, is available with a wide variety of strap options to suit any attire – and it’s easy to change straps with Jaeger-LeCoultre’s quick-release strap system. For a day by the beach, one of the new Casa Fagliano textile and leather straps might be up your alley. At the office? Maybe you put it on a silky-smooth steel bracelet, and then you could swap it out for a classic crocodile effect strap for after-work drinks. Choices, choices…

But the Reverso’s character as a style chameleon doesn’t just come from its rotating case or strap options. The purity of the Reverso’s design has enabled Jaeger-LeCoultre to create an expansive Reverso family, which contains everything from vintage classics to works of haute horlogerie unmatched in the world of watchmaking.

There’s a Reverso complication to suit virtually any taste. Would you like a small seconds dial on your Reverso? Perhaps a moonphase or day/night indicator? What about a second dial on the other side of the case? Or all of the above? Date windows, dial colours, case materials and sizes… The Reverso range is as voluminous as it is versatile.

Whether you’re looking for a ‘one watch’ that can do it all, or you’re looking for something unique to add to your collection, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso really ticks all the boxes. There’s a reason that it’s stayed so respected for over 90 years: when it comes to watches, there are few choices better than a Reverso.

Discover the full range of stylish Reversos at Jaeger-LeCoultre’s online boutique here.