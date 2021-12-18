Justin & Hayley Bieber Rock The Winter Coats Every Couple Should Own

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) might just be the most stylish celebrity couple of 2021.

Hailey, of course, is one of the world’s most in-demand models, regularly fronting campaigns for big-name designers like Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Saint Laurent and Versace, just to name a few. She’s got a glamorous yet relaxed personal style that’s rather refreshing.

Her husband Justin might have come to fame as a singer, but these days he’s just as famous for his eclectic fashion: whether it’s pairing Crocs with gold Rolexes, rocking cardigans your grandma would love or experimenting with his own fashion label, Drew House, he’s a divisive yet ultimately captivating style icon.

A meeting of equals? That’s what we think, especially when you consider impeccable fits like these coordinated outfits the pair wore in London earlier this week. Cozy and loved-up in complementary woollen coats, the Biebers looked like a million bucks – better get a coat for your boo, that’s all we’ll say…

Image: @justinbieber

Justin paired his coat with some baggy corduroy trousers (the man loves oversized fits) and some Balenciaga ‘Runner Trainers’. The Biebs is a big fan of the luxury fashion label, and recently even fronted their latest unisex ready-to-wear campaign.

Bieber’s latest passion isn’t fashion, though, it’s NFTs. Seems the Canadian pop star has jumped on board the digital investing bandwagon, sharing on Instagram that he’s copped a number of inBetweener NFTs: a collection of 10,777 hand-drawn teddy bear characters on the Ethereum blockchain.

If, like me, that’s all gobbledegook to you, check out DMARGE’s handy NFT explainer.

