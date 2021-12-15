Qantas Brings ‘La Dolce Vita’ One Step Closer With Direct Australia To Italy Flights

Qantas has announced it will be adding direct flights between Perth and Rome, starting in June 2022.

The news came days after Western Australia announced it would be opening its borders in February. The non stop flight from Perth to Rome, which will run three times a week, will start on the 22nd of June 2022, “to meet demand over the European holiday peak season,” Qantas says.

The Perth-Rome flights will complement Qantas’ double daily flights running between Perth and London (which are due to resume in April), meaning customers will be able to fly in and out of Europe via different cities on one return Qantas ticket through to October 2022.

The new flight will slice more than three hours off the current fastest travel time to Rome using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and the cabins designed specifically for long haul travel.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said of the move: “Italy is the largest market for us in continental Europe for people visiting family and friends from Australia and we think customers will love flying direct to one of the world’s great cities to spend time with loved ones or enjoy Italy.”

Looking back at Australia, the new route is predicted to attract more visitors to Western Australia, both from European holiday makers looking to visit Australia, and Sydneysiders looking to visit Europe (via Perth). To that end, Qantas is partnering with Tourism Western Australia to promote Perth as an ideal stopover.

“Australia’s global reputation as a friendly, safe and unique destination is already an enormous tourism drawcard and adding Rome to the Qantas network means visitors will experience the Spirit of Australia before they even arrive,” Mr Joyce said.

Fares for the new Sydney-Perth-Rome flights are on sale now, starting from $1785 return, and Qantas says it will operate two Points Planes (bookable until 21 December 2021) for Frequent Flyers with every seat in every cabin available to book as a reward seat on the first flight to Rome on the 22nd of June (and on the first flight leaving Rome on the 23rd of June).

The route will be seasonal, operating from the 22nd of June until the 6th of October. Qantas will also offer connections to 16 European destinations including Athens, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Nice, Madrid and Paris and 15 destinations within Italy including Milan and Venice.

