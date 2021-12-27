Fitness

Salt Bae Has Legs Like Tree Trunks. Here’s How To Get Them

No chicken legs here.

27 December 2021 by

Image Credit: @nusr_et

Fitness

Salt Bae Has Legs Like Tree Trunks. Here’s How To Get Them

No chicken legs here.

27 December 2021 by

Salt Bae has blown our minds on more occasions than we care to count. From making the most underrated cut of beef a succulent affair to revealing spartan diet techniques for shredding, he certainly marches to the beat of his own drum.

And that’s not to mention his fabulous Mykonos workouts, where he throws around heavy chunks of stone like they were feathers (and his brain-busting body fat percentage).

Suffice to say, for many people, Nusret Gökçe has become more than just a Turkish chef/restauranteur, and even more than a salt sprinkling meme. He’s a veritable source of fitness inspiration.

Enter: the following workout, which he posted to his Instagram Story earlier this year. In it, Salt Bae shows he doesn’t just keep his arms looking beefy, but actively trains his legs too.

Watch Salt Bae’s leg day workout in the video below…

Salt Bae can be seen warming up with sit ups, before squatting with two 50kg dumbbells and then squatting with a heavily loaded bar bell.

He then went on to slice a bunch of meat in his Abu Dhabi restaurant, and then ended the day with a leg massage.

If you want to learn more about the benefits of squats (and how to do them correctly) check out this article on pressure breathing.

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Fitness

Joe Rogan Shares Visualisation Hack For Workout Success

Insane Core Workout Will Turn You Into A Shredded Beast

Alcohol Worse For Weight Gain Than KFC, Australian Man Discovers

One Simple Change To Your Bicep Curls Could Accelerate Your Gains

This Little-Appreciated Weightlifting Technique Could Be Your Ticket To Becoming A Jacked Beast

Anthony Bourdain’s Secret Reddit Account Holds Some Important Fitness & Life Lessons

New on DMARGE