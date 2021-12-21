The Matrix Resurrections Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Grab your leather jacket and your ultra blackout sunglasses, as Christmas is coming a little earlier this year with The Matrix Resurrections dropping tomorrow.

The film’s trailer flickers back and forth from the digital world of the Matrix and the post-apocalyptic world, with old footage from the previous movies intertwined, paying homage to the franchise’s legacy. Despite Neo and Trinity dying in the third film, in the The Matrix Revolutions, trailer, both characters reunite, finding themselves rediscovering the truth about the Matrix.

The Matrix Resurrections will be in Australian cinemas on December 26th, 2021

Ever since The Matrix Revolutions was released in 2003, rumours were circulating around a fourth film, the film’s director Lana Wachowski admitted at Berlin International Literature Festival early this year. However, for years when approached by fans, Wachowski turned down rumours of a sequel, insisting the film’s story had concluded.

But in 2019, Wachowski had a change of heart with the passing of her parents and a close friend, prompting her to make another Matrix film. After a sleepless night and unable to come to terms with her grief, Wachowski felt that if she couldn’t have her parents back in her life, she could instead have Neo and Trinity back in her life.

Wachowski teamed up with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemonto, who had previously collaborated on the series finale of ‘Sense8’, to write The Matrix Resurrections screenplay, with Warner Bros, Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions signing on to serve as the production companies for the blockbuster.

Warner Bros Studios boss Toby Emmerich said told Variety in 2019, “We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana.

“Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

The Matrix’s central star Kenau Reeves admitted Wachowski was the main reason he was lured back to reprise his role in The Matrix Resurrections.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it.”

The Cast

Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada-Pinkett Smith are reprising the roles that made them household names and are joined by newcomers, including Jonathan Groff as a new Agent Smith, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II replacing Laurence Fishbourne as Morpheus and many more.

Lana Wachowski is also returning as director of the latest Matrix film; however, her sister Lily is not involved in the project.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

And though The Matrix Resurrections or ‘Project Ice Cream’ – if you’re a die-hard fan, is one of the biggest films this year, early social media reactions have been extremely mixed, with some applauding the fourth installment while others straight up canning it.

Entertainment Writer/Editor of Consequence Liz Shannon Miller took to Twitter to share her thought’s on the latest instalment of The Matrix.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. Chris Evangelista

TheMatrixResurrections is the 22 JUMP STREET of Matrix sequels. It’s a high octane thrill ride that is cheekily meta, hella violent, and in its core, has a beautifully romantic plot. Rendy Jones

Meanwhile, others didn’t take kindly to the new film.

#TheMatrixResurrections was a disappointment. Some cool visuals & a handful of interesting ideas that expand on the Matrix universe. But the movie’s lack of stakes is deathly & even worse, its plot detracts from what was accomplished in the OG trilogy. A huge missed opportunity. David Chen

Although The Matrix Resurrections has received some lukewarm reviews, it’s not the first time the film has cast doubt. The Wachowski’s manager, Lawrence Mattis, told The New Yorker that when the initial ‘The Matrix’ script was written by the Wachowski sisters in 1994, “Nobody got it.” The cyberpunk science fiction flick that explored simulation was ahead of its time; Mattis admitted, “Everyone read the script and passed.

“To this day, I think Warner Bros bought it half out of the relationship with them and half because they thought something was there.”

But over three billion dollars in revenue and four Academy Awards later, it’s safe to say they made the right decision.