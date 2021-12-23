‘Highly Inappropriate’ Face Mask Sees American Man Kicked Off Flight

A Florida man has been kicked off a United Airlines flight for wearing a thong as a mask. And not the Australian kind.

The man, Adam Jenne, told American media that he’s pulled the stunt on various flights to protest what he calls the absurdity of mask rules, and has previously been kicked off a Delta Airlines flight for doing the same thing.

According to Sky News, Jenne said: “There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect.”

In the video of the incident, which has now been widely shared on social media, a flight attendant says: “You’re going to have to come off the plane. We’re not going to let you travel.”

Jenne asks: “Why”, and is told: “You’re not in mask compliance.”

The 38-year-old is then removed from the plane, appearing to cause other passengers to get up, threatening to leave too.

One appears to say: “Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask? I’m out of here, forget it. I’m out of here.”

United Airlines’ website states: “All travelers age 2 and older are required to wear a face mask with no vents or openings that fully covers their nose and mouth. A face shield alone does not count as a face covering and bandanas are also not permitted.”

“Federal law requires all travelers to wear a face mask in the airport, including customer service counters, airport lounges, gates and baggage claim, and on board during their entire flight.”

Jenne told WBBH: “I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity. Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew.”

The United flight crew were not happy with the panties. United Airlines said in a statement given to NBC News: “The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

Jenne claims his thong met the requirements as it covered his nose and mouth.

Airlines, particularly in America, have been struggling with unruly passenger behaviour for the last two years, with many of the incidents being related to mask-wearing (or non-wearing). Some flight attendants are now even being trained to kick your sorry ass.

