Zendaya Upstages Tom Holland With Her New Patek Philippe Watch

Zendaya and Tom Holland are quickly shaping up to be the next big Hollywood power couple. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars have long been connected romantically, but it seems that they’ve finally, all but confirmed their relationship.

Another telling hint about how close their relationship is has appeared on Zendaya’s wrist: a slimline Patek Phillipe Nautilus (ref. 7118/1R-001). Zendaya’s not known for being into watches, but Holland is a big watch fan, especially of Pateks. Maybe the new watch was a gift from Holland, or perhaps a recommendation?

In any case, the student certainly has become the master. The pair came together for an IMDb interview about their latest Marvel film, with Holland’s watch completely upstaged by Zendaya’s rose gold wrist candy shining bright like a diamond.

Images: YouTube / Patek Philippe

Zendaya’s ref. 7118 is a slimmer, smaller take on the famous luxury sports watch designed for female wearers. A 35mm case and 8mm height makes it rather easy to wear, despite its hefty gold construction.

Unlike most Nautiluses (or is that Nautili?), the ref. 7118 features a date window at 6 o’clock as opposed to the standard 3 o’clock. The silvery opaline dial also features a wave-like motif, as opposed to the standard Nautilus’ parallel lines.

RELATED: $6.5 Million ‘Tiffany Patek’ Auction Proves The Watch World Has Lost Its Marbles

In comparison, Holland was rocking a stainless steel Aquanaut on a ‘tropical’ strap (ref. 5167A/001): Patek’s ‘entry-level’ timepiece… Not that any Patek can really be considered ‘entry-level’.

The 25-year-old Englishman owns numerous Pateks, including two other Aquanauts – a rose gold one and a white gold one – as well as an unusual Perpetual Calendar ref. 5940.

Images: YouTube / Patek Philippe

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially premiered in Los Angeles earlier this week, and hits American screens as of today, as part of ‘Phase Four’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Four began in January with the TV series WandaVision, and is be the first phase of the sprawling media franchise to include TV shows.

RELATED: Tom Holland Could Be Most ‘Baby Faced’ Bond Ever… If He Is Picked To Be 007

The next MCU blockbuster on its way will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the eponymous Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch also appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Zendaya, Holland and other stars including Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who are reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films.

Read Next