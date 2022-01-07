Formula 1 Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Get ready to start your engines Formula 1 Racing fans; there’s a Formula 1 movie currently in the works and everything that we know so far about the project sounds pretty darn awesome.

Rumours of the Formula 1 film, which is still untitled, have been circulating since mid-December of last year, but slowly more and more details of the film have been announced, and honestly, we can’t wait for this one to hit our screens.

The Cast & Crew

The film has nabbed Brad Pitt, the beloved Oscar-winner from Fight Club, Inglorious Basterds, and Ocean’s Eleven, to star in the project. Joseph Kosinski, who’s just finished directing the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, is set to direct, while the iconic and multi-Emmy-winning Jerry Bruckheimer has signed on to produce.

Ehren Kruger, who worked with Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick as the screenwriter and has written several of the Transformer films, Arlington Road, and The Ring, will be writing the script for this F1 film.

However, the most exciting news regarding the crew for this film is that F1 racing legend, Sir Lewis Hamilton will act as a consultant. There are even rumours circulating that Hamilton will have a cameo or small role in the film, which would be the ultimate icing on the F1 cake.

Apple will reportedly produce the film, beating out mega-studios such as Paramount, MGM Sony and Universal, as well as streaming giant Netflix in a huge bidding war. According to Deadline, Apple paid between $130 million – $140 million to secure the deal.

The Plot

There’s not a lot of information on the plot of the untitled F1 film, but Empire reported that the storyline would follow a veteran racing driver, played by Pitt, coming out of retirement to mentor a young new F1 racer and that being the young driver’s teammate will be his one last chance at glory.

Release Date

Considering the film is still untitled and hasn’t even been filmed yet, it’s no surprise that there’s no information on when this film will be released. However, there are rumours that it might be released sometime in 2023.

