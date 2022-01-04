Australia’s New Olympic Uniforms May Be Our Most Stylish Yet

Would you believe that it’s only a month until the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing kick off? We’re still nursing our New Year’s Eve hangovers. Thankfully, our athletes have been a little more diligent than we have, hard at work getting ready for the huge international event… And so have their uniform designers, as it turns out.

Sportscraft, who’s been the official supplier of the formal uniform for the Australian Olympic Team since 1996, has just unveiled the kit that our Aussies will be wearing in Beijing – and they’ve done an absolutely amazing job.

Modelled in Alpe d’Huez, France by skiers Brodie Summers, Britt Cox, Cooper Woods, Danielle Scott, Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham, the uniform is classy, stylish yet practical – and the athletes are already big fans. Check out the reveal below.

The uniform is full of clever little touches of Australiana. The blazer-like peacoat boast buttons emblazoned with the Australian Olympic crest, and the jacket lining features the names of all 265 Australian Winter Olympians.

Another nice touch is the boots that accompany the uniform. Crafted by iconic Australian footwear brand Volley (who also have a long track record of outfitting our Olympians), they’re like an Aussie fusion of the classic wheat Timberlands and a pair of Palladium legionnaire’s boots.

Thick scarves and jumpers (including a rather bohemian turtleneck option) round out the kit. The cleverly executed colour palette means the uniform remains distinctively Australian – and one that’s far more après ski than after-school detention. We’d go as far to say this is probably the best Olympic uniform we’ve had yet.

Olympic formal uniforms are often a very controversial topic… And a cavalcade of bad design. Australia’s had more than a few dodgy Olympic uniforms in the past, so to see such a classy, stylish take on a national uniform is really refreshing. It’s good to look good on the world stage.

Some not so great Australian Olympic uniforms. L-R: the men’s ice hockey team’s tragic jumpers at Squaw Valley 1960, and the terrible Dickies look seen at Sydney 2000’s opening ceremony. Images: Ice Hockey Australia / The Guardian

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to take place from the 4th to the 20th of February in the Chinese capital, as well as in venues near the neighbouring towns of Yanqing and Chongli. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be the first Winter Olympics in China as well as the first time a city has hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Australia, along with other countries including Canada, Japan, the UK and the US, has announced a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022, which means no dignitaries will represent these nations’ governments at the Games. However, the diplomatic boycott does not prevent Australians from competing in Beijing.

The Australian Olympic Committee will likely send a very healthy contingent of athletes over, but as ABC News relates, athletes will potentially only find out if they’ve qualified for the team as little as two weeks before the Games.

All we know is that all those who qualify will be at the Opening Ceremony looking slick as hell.

